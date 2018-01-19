First ever ‘Town Meets Country’ trade fair set for Aviva Stadium

The Irish Shows Association is hosting the first Town Meets Country Trade Fair 2018 on Sunday, April 22, from 10.30am–5pm, at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The Irish Shows Association (ISA) is responsible for more than 135 agricultural shows that are held throughout the country. They attract over half a million visitors each year and continue to grow, contributing €70 million to the economy.

A spokesperson for ISA said: “Our agricultural shows are an important part of our heritage and promote the spirit of volunteerism and community values, as well as providing a vital shop window for our equestrian and agri-food industries.

“This year, the ISA with the help of event organisers, Guerin Media, are putting together a one-day showcase of all that’s great about Ireland’s agricultural shows and the importance of community in Ireland.

“The ISA Trade Show will be a vibrant educational and most importantly fun event. We will be enlisting the support of one of Ireland’s well-known personalities from the worlds of sport and entertainment, making the show that bit special.

“It’s rare that you have a sampling of people from every village, town and city in one location. That’s what the Irish Shows Association Trade Show achieves. This one-day event will bring together the largest number of communities from every corner of Ireland.

“They will be seeking advice on issues from health and safety, farming and the law, breeding plans and financial planning to importance of digital marketing and e-commerce in event organisation. They are an active, spending cohort who are immensely proud of their own local shows and the positive contributions they make to rural communities and regional towns.

“These massive community events contribute to the Irish economy. This, their first annual trade show gives you the opportunity to showcase your service and meet new customers.”

The trade show represents a massive opportunity to take new orders and make sales, while offering the opportunity for businesses to showcase products, services and equipment, launch new products, meet potential customers and reconnect with past customers.

Admission is free to the public and the venue provides ease of access from all parts of the country, due to its excellent public transport links.

For those of a sporting disposition, discounted stadium tours will also be offered on the day. There will be live music, lively discussions, fashion shows and cookery demonstrations with celebrity chefs, among many other attractions.

For ISA member shows, it is an opportunity to promote their shows at an opportune time when people are planning their summer. For businesses, it is a great opportunity to meet and attract new customers.

For booking details, visit www.irishshowsassociationtradeshow.ie