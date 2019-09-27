First meeting of season for Ballygrainey

The opening meeting of the new session of Ballygrainey WI took the form of the AGM.

President Joyce Brown welcomed executive member Mrs Pamela Brown to chair the meeting. The election of the new committee was proposed. The following members were elected: Joyce Brown, Vera Kerr, Paula Murphy, Diane Leitch, Faye Higgins, Yvonne Irvine, Anna Noble and Elma Turtle. Joyce Brown was elected as President. Following reports from the Secretary and Treasurer a short business meeting followed. Awards were presented and members were informed of preparations for the anniversary dinner. Thanks were expressed to Pamela for conducting the meeting.

Any former members or friends interested in attending the dinner in Crawfordsburn Inn Hotel on Thursday 17th October would be most welcome, please get in touch with Joyce phone no 91862616.