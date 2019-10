On Monday, September 2nd Collone YFC started their 2019/20 year off with a bang.

There were over 75 members in attendance of which 20 were new members.

Playing a few ice breakers!

Collone YFC welcomed all their members with a few ice breakers and pizza to end the night.

Remember it’s never too late to join Collone YFC. Come along and see what they’re all about!

Clarise Crozier welcoming two of Collone YFC's new members Anna and Beth McCarragher