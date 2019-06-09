First qualifiers for dairy cow championship

The good weather last Saturday encouraged a large turnout of spectators and livestock to the first of this year’s regional shows at Ballymoney and Lurgan.

These shows also marked the first qualifying rounds for the 2019 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship.

David Anderson, Thompsons, congratulates Mark Henry, Stranocum, who exhibited the Coloured Breed Champion and second Ballymoney qualifier, Potterswalls Irwin Glamour VG89.

Selecting the Ballymoney qualifiers was judge John Patterson, who runs the 120-strong Ballyginniff herd at Crumlin.

The first Ballymoney qualifier was the Holstein and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX93, from the McLean family’s Priestland Herd at Bushmills. The reigning Thompson/NISA Dairy cow champion, this superb 4th calver had a very successful year in 2018, taking the Holstein honours at several regional shows, as well as the Holstein Reserve Championship at Balmoral. As a third calver, her production exceeded 18,000kg in 305-days, at 4.05% butterfat and 3.31% protein. Just freshly calved, she is already averaging 70kg/day.

The second Ballymoney qualifier was the Coloured Breed Champion, Potterswalls Irwin Glamour VG89, jointly owned by Mark Henry, Stranocum, and the Fleming family, Seaforde. This promising young cow won the Jersey Junior Cow Class and Reserve Championship at the 2018 RUAS Winter Fair, and followed this up the Jersey Reserve Championship at this year’s Balmoral Show. Calved since mid-November, she is currently yielding 24kg/day and is projected to exceed 6,600kg for the lactation at 5.07% butterfat and 3.47% protein.

Lurgan Park was the setting for the 105th Lurgan Show, where judge, Seamus Gunn, from the Ernevale Holstein Herd, Derrylin, was tasked with selecting the Lurgan qualifier for this year’s championship.

John McLean, Bushmills, claimed the Dairy Interbreed and first Ballymoney qualifying place with Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose ET EX93, from the McLean Family's herd. Congratulating John are judge John Patterson and David Anderson, Thompsons.

Seamus’ qualifier was the Holstein and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Glasson Goldfish Form Erle VG88, from the Glasson Herd of Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown. This superb cow was placed second in a strong 3rd calver class at Balmoral Show, beaten only by the eventual Reserve Champion. Calved since 10th March, she is currently yielding 52kg/day on twice a day milking. As a second calver, her production topped 11,200kg by 305-days, at 4.98% Butterfat and 3.21% Protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate all three cows on their qualification and wish them all the best for the final at Antrim Show on Saturday, 27th July.