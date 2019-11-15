First Tilly Pass trailer centre

Mid Ulster Trailers has been appointed as the first authorised Tilly Pass trailer centre in Ireland.

The Tilly Pass is an 18 point trailer inspection scheme which follows PUWER 98 regulations to ensure agricultural trailers are of a safe and road worthy condition.

It was started by Jane Gurney, following the death of her son Harry due to faulty trailer brakes on a grain trailer he was towing in Cambridgeshire. His employer was ordered to pay a total of £467,000 in damages and legal costs.

HSE and PUWER 98 regulations state it is necessary for any agricultural trailers and equipment to be safe and road worthy, with records of maintenance to be kept by the owner. The Tilly Pass scheme is a trailer inspection and maintenance scheme following these regulations to ensure trailers are in a safe and roadworthy condition. It is made up of an 18-point trailer inspection which covers all areas of the trailer.

Trailers are given a pass or fail, with passed trailers given a certificate which is placed on the back of the trailer. The owner is given a paper copy of the inspection sheet, and two other copies are kept by the authorised trailer centre, and Tilly Trailer Pass.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster Trailers Ltd said: “We are proud to be the first trailer centre in Ireland to become authorised for the Tilly Pass scheme, as we aim to promote trailer safety and maintenance to our customers and the wider community.

“More information on the Tilly Trailer Inspection scheme can be found at www.tillypass.co.uk”

Mid Ulster Trailers, 22 Gortamney Lane, Magherafelt, BT45 5P can be contacted on 07825 774955.