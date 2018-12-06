Fishermen to share their views

The House of Lords EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee will today ask fisherman and conservation groups their views on the implementation and enforcement of the EU landing obligation.

Under the EU landing obligation, fisherman will have to land all the fish they catch rather than discarding fish they don’t want back into the sea.

Fishermen are concerned about the impact this will have on their livelihoods, but conservation groups say it is key to protecting the marine environment

The Committee will hear directly from fishermen about the challenges this policy will cause them, and then from conservation groups about the important environmental benefits that would come from strictly enforcing a discard ban.

The EU Landing Obligation seeks to gradually eliminate discarding (throwing unwanted fish back into the sea) by requiring all catches of specified types of fish to be landed.