‘Five-star’ Milbrook Nelenya wins Limousin championship

The 2019 summer show “major” season kicked off in spectacular Limousin style at the 151st RUAS Balmoral Show on Wednesday, May 15.

Day one of the show saw the Limousin judging in front of the well-known Dougie McBeath of the Majestic and Springsett herds, Bannockburn, Stirling.

From amidst some 75 entries and intense competition on a warm and sunny day, Milbrook Nelenya, a January 2018 born female by Wilodge Vantastic, from William Smith, Oldcastle, Co Meath, came through the field after winning the second class of the day. She followed up her Champion Junior Heifer and Female Champion wins, both times ahead of the January 2018 Trueman Jagger daughter Strathearnred Oopsadaisy, to take the Overall Limousin Championship.

In a remarkable statistic this was the fifth time William Smith has lifted the supreme title and from five times showing at the event.

More titles were picked up by Nelenya on Friday when she won the Junior Interbreed Championship ahead of a commercial Limousin Peppa. This January 2018 born bull by Craigatoke Jack was from Blackwater Limousins, Benburb, Co Tyrone. Nelenya also won Reserve Champion of Champions on Friday when she was judged by Daniel Wylie.

Standing as the Reserve Overall Champion Limousin was Drumhilla Oscar from JCB Commercials, Newtownards, Co Down. This February 2018 born bull by Ampertaine Lance and out of the dam Haltcliffe Jolly had come through the field to take Champion Junior Bull and Male Champion titles, both times ahead of the April 2018 Ballyrickard Okiedokie from Ian Davidson, Larne, Co Antrim.

Wednesday also saw the Pairs title go to Jalex Ohyeah, a February 2018 born bull and Jalex Oscar, a May 2018 born bull, both by Bassingfield Hobama and from James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The Group of Three and Herbert Lusby Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup was won by Deerpark Nearperfect, a June 2017 Wilodge Cerebus daughter, Deerpark Niceone, an August 2017 Lodge Hamlet daughter and Deerpark Olivia, a May 2018 Ronick Hawk daughter, from brothers Connor & Ryan Mulholland, Aghalee, Co Antrim.

Over the following three days and going head to head with the best in show from native and other continental breeds, numerous interbreed titles came the Limousin way.

The Beef Interbreed Performance Championship on Thursday was won by Ballyrobin Opium, a June 2018 Wilodge Vantastic daughter home bred by Joan Gilliland, Antrim, Co Antrim. Reserve Champion was Spage Nora, an August 2017 born female by Millgate Judge and home bred by Liam & Paul Campbell, Carnlough, Co Antrim.

The Exhibitor Bred Pairs title also went to Spage Nora, and Spage Nelly, an August 2017 Brutus Hashtag daughter from father and son team Liam & Paul Campbell, Carnlough, Co Antrim.

Continuing their winning form, the Limousins picked up the Beef Interbreed Pairs Championship which was judged on Friday by Shane McKiernan.

This time it was Trueman Natkingcole, a September 2017 born son by Trueman Jagger from James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim and Deerpark Nearperfect from Connor & Ryan Mulholland, Aghalee, Co Antrim, who were in winning form.

The Interbreed Pair’s team became an imposing team of three with the addition of Homebyers Neema, a July 2017 Larkhill Julius daughter from Blackwater Limousins. Parading into the ring, they were able to see off the competition and emerged victorious again.

On the final day of judging and under the watchful eye of Richard Bartle, Absolute Herd, Dinmore, Hereford, the Interbreed Team of Five took the honours and were tapped out as Champions.

This striking team of five Limousins included the team of three and with two further additions Deerpark Niceone, from Connor & Ryan Mulholland and Strathearn Oopsadaisy from Strathearnred Livestock.

Balmoral Show results 2019

Wednesday 15 May - Judge Dougie McBeath

Class 616 Heifer born on or after 1 April 2018: 1, 165, Derriaghy Onclusive, D G Green & Sons; 2, 168, Deerpark Olivia, C & R Mulholland; 3, 175, Clydevalley Osaka, Robert Clyde; 4, 173, Ballyrobin Opium, Joan Gilliland; 5, 164, Ballycairn Omega, S McGookin & Sons; 6, 179, Tullyglush Ophelia, P McDonald

Class 617 Heifer born on or between 1 January and 1 March 2018: 1, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith; 2, 180, Strathearn Red Oopsadaisy, Strathearn Livestock; 3, 181, Millrock Olivia, Gareth Elliott; 4, 184, Sion Olive, B & G Snodgrass; 5, 186, Ballycairn Ohio, S McGookin & Sons

Class 618 Heifer, in calf or maiden, born on or between 1 July and 31 December 2017: 1, 193, Artnagullion Nantoush, James Alexander; 2, 187, Homebyres Neema, Blackwater Limousins; 3, 189, Deerpark Niceone, C & R Mulholland; 4, 195, Foxhillfarm Nicholette, Donald Smyth; 5, 191, Spage Nelly, W & P Campbell

Class 619 Heifer, in calf, born between 1 October 2016 and 30 june 2017 and due to calve before attaining the age of 39 months: 1, 203, Deerpark Nearperfect, C & R Mulholland; 2, 200, Derriaghy Noodles, D G Green & Sons; 3, 199, Spage Meg, W & P Campbell; 4, 202, Ballycairn Noelle, S McGookin & Sons; 5, 197, Netherhall Model, B & G Snodgrass

Class 621 Cow born on or before 31 December 2015, in calf or having produced a calf during the 12 months prior to the opening of the show: 1, 206, Culnagechan Liberty, Crawford Bros; 2, 205, Janie, Leslie Hood

Class 622 Bull born on or after 1 April 2018: 1, 210, Ballyrickard Okiedokie, Ian Davidson; 2, 214, Jalex Oscar, James Alexander; 3, 213, Draperhill Obrien, Rodgers Livestock; 4, 215, Draperhill Orlando, Rodgers Livestock; 5, 223, Tullyglush Oscar, P McDonald

CLlass 623 Bull born on or between 1 January and 31 March 2018: 1, 228, Drumhilla Oscar, JCB Commercials; 2, 229, Gerrygullinane Notorious, S Allen & A Shortt; 3, 224, Milbrook Nobel, William Smith; 4, 207, Jalex Ohyeah, James Alexander; 5, 226, BallycairnObjat, S McGookin & Sons

Class 624 Bull born on or between 1 july and 31 December 2017: 1, 232, Trueman Natkingcole, James Alexander; 2, 231, Lisbracken Neymar, Lisbracken Limousins

Class 625 Bull born on or between 1 July 2015 and 30 June 2017: 1, 233, Haltcliffe Nijinsky, Crawford Bros; 2, 234, Larkhill Nimbus, David Lester

Class 626 Bull born before 1 July 2016: 1, 236, Newferry Mufasa, Ruairi O’Kane

CLASS 627 Group of three & special 287 Herbert Lusby Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup: 1, C & R Mulholland; 2, James Alexander; 3, W & P Campbell; 4, Crawford Bros; 5, S McGookin & Sons

SPECIALS

S276 & S277 & S281, Champion, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith

Res Champion, 228, Drunhilla Oscar, JCB Commercials

S278 & S279, Champion, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith

Res Champion, 180, Strathearn Red Oopsadaisy, Strathearn Livestock

S280 & S282, Champion, 228, Drunhilla Oscar, JCB Commercials

Res Champion, 210, Ballyrickard Okiedokie, Ian Davidson

S283 & S285, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith

S284, William Smith

S286 PAIRS: 1, James Alexander (207 & 214); 2, C & R Mulholland (203 & 189); 3, W & P Campbell; 4, S McGookin & Sons; 5, M & K Diamond

Commercial champion: 326, Peppa, Blackwater Limousins

Thursday 16 May - Judge Basil Bothwell

Beef interbreed performance

Class 675 beef recorded heifer, continental breed, born on or after 1 July 2017: 1, 504, Ballyrobin Opium, Joan Gilliland; 2, 501, Spage Nora, W & P Campbell; 3, 499, Simmental Animal; 4, 505, Pointhouse Opal, M & K Diamond; 5, 503, Deerpark Olivia, C & R Mulholland

S337 Champion & reserve champion interbreed performance heifer

Champion, Ballyrobin Opium, Joan Gilliland

Res champion, Spage Nora, W & P Campbell

FRIDAY 17 MAY,

Junior interbreed champion - judge Daniel Wylie

Champion, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith

Reserve champion, 326, Peppa, Blackwater Limousins

Interbreed champions - judge Daniel Wylie

Reserve champion, 183, Milbrook Nelenya, William Smith

S339, beef interbreed pairs championship - judge Shane McKiernan

Champions Limousins 232, Trueman Natkingcole, James Alexander

203, Deerpark Nearperfect, C & R Mulholland

Saturday 18 May - Judge Richard Bartle

Class 676 Exhibitor bred pairs, 1st Limousins, W & P Campbell

S343, Beef interbreed group of three: Champions Limousins 232, Trueman Natkingcole, James Alexander; 203, Deerpark Nearperfect, C & R Mulholland: 187, Homebyers Neema, Blackwater Limousins

S345, Beef interbreed team of five: Champions Limousins - 232, Trueman Natkingcole, James Alexander; 203, Deerpark Nearperfect, C & R Mulholland; 187, Homebyers Neema, Blackwater Limousins; 180, Strathearn Red Oopsadaisy, Stratheran Livestock; 189, Deerpark Niceone, C & R Mulholland