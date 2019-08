Five year old Charolais bull sells for £3,200 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 770 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, August 17 sold in a steady demand in all rings.

HEIFERS: The 320 store heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling from £185 to £216 per 100 kilos for 586k Charolais at £1,265 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £205 per 100 kilos for 548k Belgian Blue at £1,125 from a Maghera producer.

Top price heifer £1285 for 654k Charolais heifer £196 from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £242 per 100 kilos for 424k Charolais heifer at £1025 from a Maghera farmer.

The same owner received £219 per 100 kilos for 486k Limousin at £1,065.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Castlewellan farmer 586k, £1,265, £216.00; Maghera farmer 548k, £1,125, £205.00; Maghera farmer 514k, £1,035, £201.00; Castlewellan farmer 584k, £1,175, £201.00; Brookeborough farmer 590k, £1,185, £201.00; Maghera farmer 600k, £1,205, £201.00; Newry farmer 540k, £1,075, £199.00; Augher farmer 520k, £1,035, £199.00; Poyntzpass farmer 566k, £1,125, £199.00 and Lisnaskea farmer 602k, £1,195, £199.00.

Middleweight heifers: Maghera farmer 424k, £1,025, £242.00; Maghera farmer 486k, £1,065, £219.00; Benburb farmer 448k, £945, £211.00; Armagh farmer 366k, £825, £225.00; Benburb farmer 398k, £845, £212.00; Derrylinn farmer 370k, £785, £212.00; Derrynoose farmer 414k, £855, £207.00 and Maghera farmer 484k, £995, £206.00.

BULLOCKS: The 250 bullocks sold in a slightly firmer demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold from £185 to £215 per 100 kilos for 640k Aberdeen Angus at £1,375 from a Scarva farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 640k Charolais at £1,385 from a Belleek farmer.

Top price £1,400 was paid for a 684k Belgian Blue £205 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Several heavy bullocks sold readily from £1,200 to £1,350 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from £185 to £209 per 100 kilos for a 390k Aberdeen Angus at £815 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £204 per 100 kilos for 492k Aberdeen Angus at £1,005.

Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £148 with a top of £166 for 646k at £1,075 from a Ballyward farmer.

Heavy bullocks: Scarva farmer 640k, £1,375, £215.00; Belleek farmer 646k, £1,385, £214.00; Hilltown farmer 598k, £1,255, £210.00; Belleek farmer 558k, £1,165, £209.00; Banbridge farmer 544k, £1,125, £207.00; Jerrettspass farmer 684k, £1,400, £205.00; Poyntzpass farmer 508k, £1,035, £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k, £1,035, £201.00 and Richhill farmer 664k, £1,335, £201.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Banbridge farmer 390k, £815, £209.00; Banbridge farmer 492k, £1,005, £204.00; Banbridge farmer 426k, £865, £203.00; Banbridge farmer 464k, £935, £202.00; Keady farmer 420k, £845, £201.00; Banbridge farmer 470k, £945, £201.00 and Camlough farmer 466k, £925, £199.00.

WEANLINGS: The 120 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £210 to £270 per 100 kilos for 250k Charolais at £680 from a Silverbridge farmer.

The same owner received £237 per 100 kilos for 310k Belgian Blue at £735.

A Forkhill farmer received £234 per 100 kilos for 368k Limousin at £860.

Stronger males sold to £219 per 100 kilos for 414k Lim at £905 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 446k Limousin at £960 from a Keady producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £229 for 306k Limousin at £1,100.

Strong male weanlings: Silverbridge farmer 414k, £905, £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 446k, £960, £215.00; Keady farmer 412k, £825, £200.00 and Kilkeel farmer 410k, £810, £198.00.

Light male weanlings: Silverbridge farmer 252k, £680, £270.00; Silverbridge farmer 256k, £690, £270.00; Silverbridge farmer 310k, £735, £237.00; Forkhill farmer 368k, £860, £234.00; Banbridge farmer 302k, £690, £228.00; Markethill farmer 260k, £605, £233.00; Banbridge farmer 330k, £750, £227.00 and Banbridge farmer 388k, £870, £224.00.

Heifer weanlings: Keady farmer 306k, £700, £229.00; Tandragee farmer 348k, £770, £221.00; Keady farmer 308k, £680, £221.00; Mountnorris farmer 368k, £810, £220.00; Loughbrickland farmer 354k, £770, £218.00; Keady farmer 352k, £750, £213.00; Tandragee farmer 378k, £800, £212.00 and Tandragee farmer 402k, £845, £210.00.

A large entry of sucklers sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

The entry included two cow and calf outfits from an Armagh farmer sold to a top of £2,400 twice £2,200 and £2,050 twice with the entire entry averaging £1,875.

Several more outfits selling steadily from £1,300 to £1,700 each.

A five year old Charolais bull from an Armagh farmer sold at £3,200.