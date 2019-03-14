Fivemiletown BDG to improve efficiency

Rodney Clarke of Littlemount, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh has recently hosted his local Fivemiletown Business Development Group.

At the farm walk the group discussed the profitability of the family farm and improving efficiencies of milk production. Rodney highlighted the necessity for high quality silage in the ration and accurate feed efficiency to ensure that his 80 cow herd produces sufficient milk of a high quality.

With an annual average yield of 8,000 litres with 2,000 litres produced from forage, Rodney’s herd has been performing well over the year. This is a typical family farm for the area and for those in the business development group.

Facilitated by Olwen Gormley, the group is working towards their overall objective of improving efficiency of milk production through better use of forage, feeding, breeding and cow welfare.

In addition to a range of topics covered to meet the business needs of the group, there is a good rapport and discussion between the group members who are open to share ideas and develop their businesses. In difficult times the 17 group members support each other and have built up friendships.