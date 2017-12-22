Fleckvieh calves to £295 at Kilrea

A small entry of calves reached a ceiling of £295 at the NI Fleckvieh Club’s annual calf show and sale, held at Kilrea Mart.

Topping the market was a September born bull calf exhibited by Andrew Gregg from Glarryford. Mr Gregg also took first prize in the class for calves over one-month-old. His first prize winner was born in September and sold for £270.

Richard Baird, and son Gareth, from Carrickfergus, realised £285 for a September born calf, and £265 for their second placed bull calf.

A third prize winner from Rodney Bell, Portglenone, came under the hammer of auctioneer Mark Stewart at £275.

William Hutchinson realised £250 for an October born calf.

Younger bull calves from Samuel Pinkerton’s herd at Nutt’s Corner peaked at £202. He won first and second prize in the class for bull calves under one-month of age. They sold at £185 and £175.

The show was judged by Sam Milliken from Aghadowey, and sponsored by William Gilmore from Ardadoney Fleckvieh Genetics.

Results from the judging ring:

Bull calf, under one-month-old – 1, and 2, Samuel Pinkerton, Nutt’s Corner, Crumlin.

Bull calf, over one-month-old – 1, Andrew Gregg, Glarryford; 2, Richard and Gareth Baird, Carrickfergus; 3, Rodney Bell, Portglenone.