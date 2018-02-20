Fleming equipment popular for McFarland’s

T. McFarland Agri. Machinery based in Fintona, Co. Tyrone is currently playing catch up on what has been a very busy and successful Fintona spring machinery show which was held on January 24th and 25th.

This year was the first year for McFarland’s to present the Fleming range of equipment available and sold by McFarland’s. The range included a 2000 gallon slurry tanker, a 1000 gallon muck spreader, 4 Metre folding land leveller, 9ft land roller, 10ft pasture topper, double bale tipper and a pair of soft hands for round bale handling.

Aaron McFarland ( T. McFarland ) and Bryan Hunter ( Fleming Agri. ) pictured at the recent 2018 Fintona show.

Over the two day show a host of enquiries were made and these have resulted in sales being made and new orders been taken for machines not yet in stock.

Bryan Hunter from Fleming Agri assisted McFarland’s over the two day event and is very pleased with the steady increase in sales by McFarland’s since taking on the agency in July 2017. Bryan commented that having T. McFarland Agri selling their products in west Tyrone has been good for business as they sell the products with a good sound technical support and back-up.

Aaron told Farming Life that a quality product at a competitive price is key to all the Fleming range.

“The range of equipment available is very varied with something to suit everyone. The slurry tanker range available with dribble bar is available under the grant scheme so this is also attracting quite a bit of interest at the moment,” he added.

Looking ahead at 2018 Aaron believes that there are many great opportunities for the Fleming range to make an impact in the local area and indeed further a field, “selling is an art but the art has to be backed up by the quality of the product itself.”

McFarland’s were planning a factory visit to the Fleming factory on the 21st of this month but this has now been postponed by Fleming until later on in the year due to the high demand for their products that has resulted in a depleted stock in their yard. Basically Fleming have been a victim of their own success with record sales this year already leaving it difficult to keep up with customer demand.

Fleming Agri wish to convey their apologises to the McFarland customers for the factory trip postponement but assure them of a warm welcome when it happens latter on this year.

For more details on all Fleming products please feel free to contact T. McFarland Agri on 028 82 841 273 or contact Aaron directly on 07872 666 310.

Mon – Fri 8am – 6pm & Sat 9am – 3pm or view the web www.tmcfarlandagri.co.uk