Fleming Family on top at Castlewellan

The battle to secure qualification for the 2019 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship continued last weekend, with two more qualifying places up for grabs at Castlewellan Show.

The picturesque showgrounds at Castlewellan Forest Park never fail to attract a large crowd, and with an excellent turnout of dairy cows, spectators were treated to a real spectacle.

Ronald Annett (Thompsons) and Edward Annett congratulate Ashley Fleming, Seaforde, and the second calver Potterswalls Primero Elisha VG89, who qualified for the 2019 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Castlewellan Show.

Selecting the Castlewellan qualifiers this year was Mr Eddie Barrett, whose family run the Laurelmore Holstein herd in Co. Cork.

The first qualifier Eddie selected was the Jersey and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Potterswalls Primero Elisha VG89, from the Fleming Family’s Potterswalls Herd, Seaforde. Making her first appearance in a show ring, the second calver calved in October and is currently yielding 25 kg/day.

Claiming the second Castlewellan qualifying place was the Jersey Reserve Champion, Potterswalls Valentino Starlight 2 EX92, also from the Fleming Family’s herd. A finalist in the 2017 Dairy Cow Championship as a heifer, Starlight was also placed second in her class at both Balmoral Show and the RUAS Winter Fair that same year.

Calved since November, she is currently averaging 36 kg/day.

Thompsons would like to congratulate the Fleming Family on securing their double qualification, and wish them every success at the final of the 2019 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Antrim Show on Saturday, 27th July.