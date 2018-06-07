Flogas returns farming support at the show

In recognition of the support they receive from the farming industry Flogas was a sponsor at Balmoral Show rewarding the winners in the Jersey section.

They were well rewarded for their support as the Jersey champion went on to take the reserve award for champion dairy cow of the show and with the reserve Jersey champion took the reserve best pair in show.

Paul Ruegg, Flogas presents the reserve champion award in the Jersey section to Eleanor O'Neill who is exhibiting for Claneboye Estate

Paul Ruegg, Senior Marketing Executive, Flogas commented: “We would like to congratulate all those who took part this year in the Jersey section as there was such a high quality of entries throughout the classes in addition to the outstanding champion and reserve.”

Paul went on to explain that Flogas supply the agricultural sector throughout Ireland and the UK, and feel it is important to support farming and community events whenever possible.”

He added: “We were on hand at the show with our dairy water heating trailer to demonstrate to dairy farmers how we can supply instant hot water to wash down milking parlours, a more cost-effective way of heating hot water than with electricity.”

In addition to hot water solutions for dairy farmers, Flogas also supply gas for heating and/or hot water for poultry, grain drying and farmhouses throughout the country.

The Jersey champion from the Fleming family at Seaforde was exhibited by Ashley Fleming who received the Flogas sash, rosette and prize from Paul Ruegg, Flogas. Also included is the Jersey judge, Anna Stable.

The Flogas Jersey championship was awarded to the Fleming family, Seaforde while the reserve award was taken by Clandeboye Estate, Bangor.