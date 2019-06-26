Flower power within Greenmount Walled Garden

Are you in need of some gardening inspiration? Are you inspired by colourful floral arrangements?

CAFRE’s walled garden just outside Antrim sits at the heart of Greenmount Campus and is bursting with bloom this time of year.

The upcoming Open Weekend on 29 and 30 June 2019 is the perfect time to visit. Within a stunning formal framework borders billow with herbaceous plants, colourful bedding plants make fine displays and the roses are just starting to bloom.

The nearby ornamental woodland garden with its dappled shade shelters delicate flowering plants under layers of textured foliage.

The walled garden is home to the colourful Floristry Studio, where budding florists train for the exciting world of professional Floristry and where Chelsea medal winners are developed.

If you’d like to learn more about the horticulture programmes offered at Greenmount or discuss a potential career in Floristry, be sure to drop by during the Open Weekend.

The campus will be open from 10am – 5pm on Saturday 29 June and 1pm – 5pm on Sunday 30 June.

Floristry demonstrations will take place at 2pm on both days.

Additionally, there will be a limited range of plants on sale.

Admission is just £5 per car.

Please visit the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk to learn more about how you can grow a career in floristry or horticulture.