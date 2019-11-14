Flying for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 260 calves and weanlings on Thursday 7th November met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped clves

Bull calves

R & P McMaster, Ballyronan, AA £400, £382; I Stewart, Ballymoney, AA £390, £300; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Lim £378, £355, BB £335; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £358; Magherafelt farmer, AA £350, £310; C Keane & Sons, Moneymore, FKV £340; Kilrea farmer, Lim £335, AA £200; DT & J McKinney, Maghera, AA £334, £275; W Cochrane, Macosquin, BB £330; W Hood, Ballymena, BB £330; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £322; H Stewart, Ballyclare, AA £320, £245; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, BB £315; T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, CH £305, AA £260; T Sterling & Sons, Cookstown, FKV £295; I Stewart, Ballymoney, FKV £295; Derryduff Farm, Dungiven, BB £285, AA £268; S McMurray, Dungiven, FKV £272; E Tosh, Castlerock, FKV £268; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, CH £257; J McCollum, Ballykelly, AA £250; M & H Gilmour, Ballymoney, BB £245; G Smyth, Dungiven, AA £242 and H & B Craig, Ballymena, Her £240.

Heifer calves: W Hood, Ballymena, BB £345, £215; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Lim £335, BB £330; T Sterling & Sons, Cookstown, CH £335; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £307; Moneymore farmer, CH £300; I Stewart, Ballymoney, AA £297, £295; R & P McMaster, Ballyronan, AA £290; C Keane & Sons, Moneymore, BB £270; J Hyndman, Upperlands, CH £258; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £245; D & J McKinney, Maghera, AA £240; W Tweed, Ballymoney, Her £222; D & D Holland, Articlave, Lim £215 and T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Her £202.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £150.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry of 200 lambs on Monday 11th November met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £92.00 and to 4.09 per kg.

Lambs

G Eaton, Cullybackey, 22.5k £92 (409); J Carten, Limavady, 21k £80.20 (382), 22k £78.50 (357); J Andrews, Portglenone, 22k £80.70 (367), 20k £70.50 (353); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22k £78.20 (356); W King, Coleraine, 23.5k £81.70 (348); GR Wallace, Kilrea, 22k £75 (341); S Henry, Macosquin, 21.5k £73 (340); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k £78 (339); E Calvin, Coleraine, 23k £77.50 (337); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 24k £80.50 (335); L Reid, Coleraine, 24.5k £81 (331); K Smyth, Limavady, 23k £76.20 (331) and M Burton, Limavady, 23k £76 (330).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 12th November met a flying trade with Calved Heifers to a top of £1880.

More stock required weekly.

D Johnston, Magherafelt, calved heifers to £1880, £1830 and Kilrea farmer, Calved Heifers to £1720, £1610, £1480.

A smaller entry of 150 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday 13th November at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers to £1200, heifers to £1095 and fat cows to £1095.

Fat cows: (55) (Flying trade - more required)

A Cameron, Ahoghill, 510k CH £880 (173); S Higgins, Garvagh, 570k AA £890 (156); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 690k Fr £1035 (150), 660k £970 (147), 650k £930 (143), 660k £930 (141), 800k £1095 (137); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 700k Lim £1050 (150); I Smyth, Bushmills, 740k Lim £1080 (146); S Kelly, Kilrea, 720k AA £1030 (143); S Anderson, Cullybackey, 700k Lim £975 (139), 610k £760 (125); Macosquin farmer, 600k Lim £825 (138); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 600k Lim £820 (137); W McQuitty, Clough, 630k Lim £840 (133); RA & RJ Cousley, Moneymore, 690k FKV £890 (129), 610k £670 (110); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 710k AYR £830 (117); A & S Hall, Macosquin, 680k Fr £790 (116), 750k £815 (109), 670k £705 (105), 750k £790 (105) and W & I Whiteside, Limavady, 690k Fr £750 (109), 600k £650 (108).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

D Adams, Cloughmills, 190k Ch £480 (253); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 390k BB £800 (205), 310k £600 (194), 450k AA £825 (183); D Walls, Toomebridge, 530k CH £1070 (202), 490k Lim £950 (194), 510k CH £965 (189), 520k AA £980 (189), 580k CH £1095 (189); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 410k CH £820 (200), 450k £895 (199); J Kelso, Upperlands, 400k Lim £795 (199); J Doherty, Garvagh, 380k Lim £745 (196); M McShane, Londonderry, 410k Lim £800 (195), 340k £645 (190); D Clarke, Moneymore, 480k AA £915 (191); W Clarke, Moneymore, 480k AA £915 (191) and Wilson Farms, Stranocum, 430k Lim £810 (188), 310k AA £580 (187), 340k £635 (187).

Steers

D Adams, Cloughmills, 250k AA £580 (232); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 280k BB £625 (223), 310k £675 (218), 400k £790 (198); Randalstown farmer, 530k Lim £1135 (214), 590k £1170 (198), 630k AA £1200 (191); J Kelso, Upperlands, 470k Lim £940 (200), 450k £875 (194), 530k £1020 (193); Macosquin farmer, 500k Lim £995 (199), 440k BB £815 (185); JM Blair, Finvoy, 440k Lim £850 (193); W Clarke, Moneymore, 480k AA £920 (192); Cookstown farmer, 470k CH £900 (192), 440k Lim £820 (186) and F Craig, Macosquin, 600k Sim £1140 (190), 570k £1070 (188).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.