Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 230 calves and weanlings on Thursday, July 4 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Kilrea farmer, Charolais £525, Stabiliser £492, Shorthorn £420; E Tosh, Castlerock, Limousin £435, Fleckvieh £375, Limousin £360, Fleckvieh £297, £278, Limousin £250; Ballymena farmer, Limousin £427; R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £402; A Redmond, Portavogie, Hereford £400, £397, £350, Aberdeen Angus £340, Hereford £335, £320, £305, £302; W and M Gordon, Garvagh, Simmental £390; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Simmental £325, Limousin £300, £290, Shorthorn £255, Friesian £245, Limousin £240, Friesian £240, Shorthorn £235, £205; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Limousin £325; J and R Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £307; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £302, Aberdeen Angus £295, £242; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £292; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £278, £260, Aberdeen Angus £220; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £270; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £265; R Mulholland, Portglenone, Hereford £258; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £250, £227; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £247, £228, £208; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £240, £212; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £232; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £240, £220, £214 and T McNeilly, Toomebridge, Aberdeen Angus £222.

Heifer calves: Kilrea farmer, Simmental £450; R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £405, £345; A Redmond, Portavogie, Hereford £375, £360, £330, £280, £270; Ballymoney farmer, Simmental £275, Hereford £260, £230; T McNeilly, Toomebridge, Aberdeen Angus £280, £202; E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £265; R Orr, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £245; W Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £242; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £220; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £215 and G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £245.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.