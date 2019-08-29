Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 270 calves and weanlings at Kilrea Mart on Thursday, August 22, met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves are required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

DROPPED CALVES

BULL CALVES:

Coleraine farmer, CH £440, R Alexander, Cloughmills, AA £408; R Boyd, Garvagh, Her £405, £328, T Herbison, Randalstown, AA £370, Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Her £365, £275, £255, £210, P McGuckian, Dunloy, BB £360, Her £350, £328, £235, R McWhirter, Glarryford, BB £360, £245, R & A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £340, £245, £230, Cookstown farmer, AA £325, A Redmond, Portavogie, Her £315, AA £240, Her £235, £225; Ballymena farmer, Lim £292, Sal £275, W Kelso, Portglenone, AA £282; Londonderry farmer, BB £280, D Gordon, Kilrea, BB £275, £235, J McNeilly, Randalstown, BB £272, J Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £260, R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, BB £260, S & S Houston, Maghera, AA £255, £225, W Moore, Dervock, AA £255, J McNeill, Coleraine, CH £250, £215, J McGarrigle, Limavady, Her £248, McFaul Farms, Blackhill, Lim £245, I Small, Ahoghill, BB £240, T & I Kyle, Portglenone, Fri £230; W & A Houston, Glarryford, BB £222, G & D Millen, Aghadowey, Her £222, S Casey, Cloughmills, FKV £220, S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, BB £220, J Hyndman, Upperlands, BB £205.

HEIFER CALVES:

J Forsythe, Moneymore, Lim £395, £350, R Boyd, Garvagh, Her £355, £310; N & C Smyth, Sim £300; A Dougherty, Lomdonderry, Lim £298, BB £298, Lim £210, S & S Houston, Maghera, Lim £292, A Redmond, Portavogie, Her £285, P McGuckian, Dunloy, Her £265, £210; R McWhirter, Glarryford, BB £265, £240; R & A Smyth, Dungiven, Lim £262, W Kelso, Portglenone, AA £252; J McGarrigle, Limavady, Her £240; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, BB £237, £230, I Small, Ahoghill, AA £235, J Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £222; J Hyndman, Upperlands, AA £220, J McNeill, Coleraine, CH £205.

FRIESIAN CALVES:

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £230. Good demand for thick types.

WEANLINGS/SUCK CALVES:

60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Meanwhile in Kilrea on Monday, August 26, there was a smaller entry of 500 lambs which met with a sound trade.

More sheep are needed every week. Lambs to £77.00 and to 3.70 per kg.

LAMBS:

J Forsythe, Moneymore, 20k £74 (370), R & J Watson, Rasharkin, 22k £74 (336), W Bradley, Knockloughrim, 15k £50 (333); T & W Taylor, Ballymoney, 23k £75.60 (329), W Carmichael, Ballymoney, 22.5k £73.50 (327), S Mullan, Limavady, 19k £62 (326), H Hasson, Garvagh, 22.5k £73.20 (325), R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22.5k £73 (324), 23k £74 (322), E Calvin, Coleraine, 23k £74.20 (323), T Smyth, Kilrea, 22k £71 (323).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes sold to £93 with a brisk demand for all types on offer.

There was a good entry of 70 Head on Tuesday, August 27, at Kilrea Mart which met with a flying trade with Calved Heifers to a top of £1720. More stock is required weekly.

T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Calved Heifer to £1720, T McCracken, Limavady, Calved Heifer £1500.

Then on Wednesday, August 28 at Kilrea there was a super entry of 350 stock which met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand. Steers to £1160, Heifers to £1080, Fat Cows £1450.

FAT COWS: (flying trade, more required)

D Morrow, Macosquin, 670k CH £1150 (172), 860k £1,220 (142); J McKeen, Garvagh, 870k Lim £1,450 (167), 700k AA £950 (136); M Smyth, Castlerock, 800k Sim £1290 (161), 780k AA £1,150 (147); Macosquin farmer, 640k Lim £980 (153); A Andrews, Castlerock, 580k AA £880 (152); D Semple, Dungiven, 750k Sim £1,110 (148), 580k Lim £670 (116); J McPeake, Bellaghy, 700k CH £1020 (146), 900k £1,220 (136), 670k BB £900 (134), R Boyd, Garvagh, 650k SHB £940 (145), 580k £770 (133); Ballymena Farmer, 690k Lim £970 (141), Garvagh Farmer, 600k Lim £800 (133), M Graham, Castlerock, 650k Sim£850 (131), D McKay, Ballymoney, 670k Fr £840 (125), 570k £665 (117), RW Kane, Ballintoy, 810k FKV £965 (119), M McLeister, Portglenone, 570k FKV £660 (116); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 680k BB £780 (115).

SUCKLER STOCK:

Quality lots required. Limavady farmer, second Calver Par with AA Bull calf at foot to £1330, Heifers: D Morrow, Macosquin, 400k CH £920 (230), M Keatley, Magherafelt, 360k Sim £790 (219), 350k Lim £755 (216), 330k £655 (199), 490k £950 (194), M Graham, Castlerock, 410k DAQ £840 (205), D Fulton, Ballymoney, 430k AA £870 (202), 410k Lim £815 (199), M Smyth, Macosquin, 440k CH £870 (198), 450k £865 (192); F McCloy, Portglenone, 470k Lim £925 (197), Randalstown farmer, 390k AA £765 (196), 400k £750 (188), 420k £785 (187), 390k £725 (186), Ballymena farmer, 550k Lim £1,080 (196); Aghadowy farmer, 500k CH £960 (192).

STEERS:

F McCloy, Portglenone, 530k Lim £1,135 (214), W McCracken, Limavady, 450k CH £945 (210), 480k £1,000 (208), 520k £1075 (207), 490k £985 (201), 510k £1,000 (196), 480k £940 (196), 520k £1,005 (193), W Millen, Garvagh, 400k Lim £825 (206), I Tanner, Castlerock, 310k BB £635 (205), M Smyth, Macosquin, 330k CH £670 (203), 440k £870 (198); RC & JC Watson, Rasharkin, 490k Lim £995 (203), 600k £1,130 (188), JP Mitchell, Aghadowey, 580k Lim £1,160 (200), 530k £1050 (198), 550k £1,085 (197), H McPherson, Macosquin, 360k DAQ £720 (200), M Keatley, Magherafelt, 450k Lim £895 (199), 410k £805 (196), P McIlvar Jnr, Garvagh, 430k CH £850 (198), Kilrea farmer, 510k AA £995 (195).

Friesian and AA steers are a flying trade with more required to meet the strong demand.