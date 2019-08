Flying trade for calves and weanlings at Kilrea

A super entry of 270 calves and weanlings on Thursday, 25th July at Kilrea met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped calves

Bull Calves: R Bell, Portglenone, Lim £460, AA £390, FKV £365; G Rea, Rasharkin, Her £427; Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Castlederg, MB £425, £380, £355, £345, £335, £294, £225; M Watterson, Magherafelt, AA £420; M Kelso, Portglenone, AA £398; R Alexander, Cloughmills, AA £390, BB £355; Irwins Drumcroone, Coleraine, Her £372, £245, £218; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Her £370; A Redmond, Portavogie, Her £360, £355, £346, £326, £290; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £350; J Smith, Omagh, AA £350, £285; Antrim Farmer, Lim £312, AA £312, Lim £260, AA £260, £225; W McCormick, Ballycastle, AA £312; R & A Davis, Magherafelt, Her £305, £236; W Wylie, Dunloy, FKV £275, £230, CH £230; W Shiels, Maghera, BB £270; J Hunter, Bushmills, AA £262, £230; T & K Smith, Castlederg, Sim £242, £235; I Wallace, Upperlands, AA £235; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Her £232; S McMurray, Dungiven, AA £225; W Simpson, Cullybackey, AA £225; Limavady Farmer, Fri £200.

Heifer Calves: Maghera Farmer, Lim £415; R & A Davis, Magherafelt, Her £355, £305, £300; M Kelso, Portglenone, Lim £350, AA £350; A Redmond, Portavogie, Her £345, £298, £295, £290; Randalstown Farmer, Lim £340; Omagh Farmer, AA £320; N & C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £318; W Simpson, Ballymena, AA £295, £212; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £295, £260; A Gordon, Portglenone, AA £278; G Rea, Rasharkin, AA £278; Irwins Drumcroone, Coleraine, Her £270, £250; Antrim Farmer, Lim £245, AA £245; W Shiels, Maghera, BB £255, AA £230; D Gordon, Kilrea, BB £248; B Devlin, Coagh, AA £220; I Wallace, Upperlands, AA £210; W McCormick, Ballycastle, BB £202.

Friesian calves

Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months!

An entry of 540 lambs on Monday, 29th July met a sound trade. More sheep needed every week! Lambs to £84.50 and to 3.90 per kg.

Lambs: P Bradley, Moneymore, 17.5k £68.20 (390); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k £76 (354), 20.5k £72 (351); Limavady Farmer, 18k £63.50 (353), 21k £67.60 (322); A Arrell, Knockloughrim, 24k £84.50 (352); W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 20.5k £72.20 (352); M Burton, Limavady, 22.5k £78.80 (350); P Whyte, Portglenone, 20k £69.80 (340); G Moore, Ballymoney, 20k £69.20 (346); J Rees, Rasharkin, 22k £75.20 (342); H McErlean, Portglenone, 22k £74 (336); S Henry, Ringrash, 21.5k £72 (335); H Hasson, Garvagh, 22k £73.50 (334); D Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k £80 (333), 23.5k £75.50 (321); J Smyth, Kilrea, 22k £72.50 (330); D Torrens, Garvagh, 23k £76 (330); J Maxwell, Upperlands, 21.5k £70.80 (329); J Bolton, Kilrea, 223k £75.20 (327); J Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 24k £78.40 (327); M Pollock, Coleraine, 24.5k £79.50 (325); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23k £74.50 (324); D McTague, Ballymoney, 22.5k £73 (324).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £96. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 230 stock on Wednesday, 31st July at Kilrea, met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand! Steers to £1400, Heifers to £1220, Fat Cows £1340.

Fat Cows (flying trade ~ more required): Kilrea Farmer, 550k Lim £905 (165), 630k CH £895 (142); Killaloo Farmer, 550k Sim £900 (164), 730k £860 (118); T Bates & Son, Magherafelt, 640k CH £900 (141), 560k BB £630 (113); J McKay, Ballymoney, 600k Lim £800 (133); K Gardiner, Kilrea, 890k Sim £1150 (129), 1110k SHB £1340 (121); W Tweed, Ballymoney, 690k Fr £880 (128); P Allen, Randalstown, 640k CH £780 (122); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 560k Fr £685 (122); R Brown, Cookstown, 580k Fr £675 (116); R Kyle & Sons, Culnady, 700k Hol £815 (116), 740k £810 (110); W Rea, Crumlin, 710k Hol £810 (114); J Walsh, Kilrea, 660k Lim £740 (112); P Mooney, Portglenone, 720k BB £800 (111); R & A Smyth, Dungiven, 930k Fr £1020 (110).

Suckler stock: Limavady Farmer, AA 2nd Calver & AA Heifer calf at foot to £1320, SHB Cow & AA Heifer calf at foot to £1240; Garvagh Farmer, AA Cow with CH Bull calf at foot to £1280.

Heifers: C & J Kelly, Bellarena, 200k AA £465 (233), 320k £680 (213), 250k £530 (212), 310k £630 (203); P Boone, Draperstown, 260k Lim £560 (215), 380k £805 (212);

J Hamilton & Son, Kells, 270k Lim £570 (211), 360k £725 (201), 350k £700 (200), 370k £715 (193); D Hammond, Stewartstown, 290k CH £610 (210), 370k £725 (196), 300k SHB £575 (192), 340k CH £650 (191), 290k SHB £550 (190); T Bates & Son, Magherafelt, 370k CH £770 (208); Macosquin Farmer, 360k Lim £750 (208); T & A Campbell, Rasharkin, 290k Lim £590 (203), 490k CH £950 (194); G Christie, Claudy, 480k CH £970 (202), 460k Rom £910 (198), 510k CH £1000 (196);

A Henry, Antrim, 620k Lim £1220 (197), 600k £1160 (193); A & D Gillan, Ballymoney, 430k Lim £865 (201); P Allen, Randalstown, 410k CH £820 (200); J McGarry, Dunloy, 530k CH £1055 (199); J Christie, Ballymoney, 410k DAQ £810 (198).

Steers: C & J Kelly, Bellarena, 230k AA £575 (250), 285k £680 (239), 290k £690 (238), 300k £685 (228), 360k £820 (228), 280k £630 (225), 310k BB £670 (216), 340k £715 (210), 330k AA £690 (209); T Bates & Son, Magherafelt, 430k CH £950 (221), 430k £860 (200); Maghera Farmer, 610k Lim £1235 (203); Cookstown Farmer, 490k CH £990 (202); Ballymena Farmer, 440k Lim £865 (197), 430k CH £840 (195), 420k £810 (193); Kilrea Farmer, 500k Lim £985 (197), 540k CH £1035 (192); N Quigg, Kilrea, 450k DAQ £885 (197); Kilrea Farmer, 580k Lim £1120 (193).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

HA McIlrath & Sons Ltd