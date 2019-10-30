Flying trade for cattle at Kilrea

A super entry of 310 Calves and Weanlings at Kilrea on Thursday, 24h October, met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Cookstown Farmer, AA £465, £260; NG & C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £380; R Bell, Portglenone, AA £350, £290, Lim £280; R Alexander, Cloughmills, AA £350; Limavady Farmer, BB £350; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £335; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, AA £325; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £315; N Alexander, Ahoghill, Her £292, FKV £208; E Tosh, Castlerock, FKV £268, £225, Lim £222; R Fleming, Garvagh, AA £262; Ballymena Farmer, AA £260; J Knox & Sons, Aghadowey, AA £260, £200; H Stewart, Ballyclare, AA £250, £210; W Linton, Coleraine, Hol £238; Ballymoney Farmer, HER £235, FKV £235; Glarryford Farmer, FKV £230; B Douglas, Dungiven, AA £228; Derryduff Farm, Dungiven, BB £225;

Ballymena Farmer, Her £225; W.L. & D Campbell, Coleraine, FKV £212; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, FKV £212; W Riley, Dungiven, Lim £205; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, BB £200; A Meighen, Dungiven, AA £200.

Heifer Calves: D Heaney, Garvagh, CH £368; T Faith, Limavady, Lim £380, Par £240; NG & C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £295; R Fleming, Garvagh, AA £262; P Brown, Clough, AA £230; S Kirkpatrick, BB £225; A Meighen, Dungiven, BB £220; Nevin Farms, Dervock, BB £200.

Friesian Calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £238. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 105 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good enty of 470 Lambs on Monday, 28th October met a sound trade. More sheep needed every week! Lambs to £86.00 and to 3.66 per kg.

Lambs: L Quigg, Rasharkin, 23.5k £86 (366), 22.5k £72 (320); J McIlhatton, Ballymoney, 19k £64 (337); WS Carmichael, Ballymoney, 21k £69.80 (332), 20.5k £66.80 (326); R & S McCahon, Aghadowey, 21k £68 (324); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 21k £66.50 (317); D Lynn, Portglenone, 21k £66 (314); GR Wallace, Kilrea, 22k £68.80 (313); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 22k £68.50 (311); A Pollock, Kilrea, 21k £65 (310); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k £71 (309); J Semple, Dungien, 22k £67.60 (307).

Fat Ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £85.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry on Tuesday, 29th October met a flying trade with Calved Heifers to a top of £1690. More stock required weekly.

I Anderson, Rasharkin, Calved Heifer to £1690; W Tweed, Ballymoney, Calved Heifers to £1580, £1400.

A good entry of 250 stock on Wednesday, 30th October, at Kilrea, met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand. Steers to £1205, Heifers to £1110,

Fat Cows £1280.

Fat Cows: (90) (flying trade - more required): T Graham, Portglenone, 640k Par £1065 (166), 880k £1280 (146); H Savage, Magherafelt, 710k Lim £1145 (161), 740k £1140 (154); P Clarke, Garvagh, 590k Lim £915 (155), 550k £850 (155), 760k £1095 (144), 630k £905 (144); D Shiels, Garvagh, 710k Sim £1090 (154); S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 590k Lim £905 (153); Kilrea farmer, 620k Lim £910 (147); C & J Kelly, Limavady, 810k AA £147), 640k £865 (135), 730k £950 (130); Coleraine farmer, 660k AA £960 (146); J Sherard, Limavady, 730k BB £1030 (141), 710k £945 (133), 610k £795 (130); S Henry, Coleraine, 620k Fr £875 (141); Ballymena farmer, 680k Daq £940 (138), 640k £840 (131), 760k £990 (130); S Mullan, Coleraine, 670k BB £890 (133), 630k £795 (126); Limavady farmer, 680k Lim £900 (132); Maghera farmer, 580k Fr £760 (131); G Neely, Limavady, 550k Sim £710 (129); Ballymoney farmer, 730k Fr £925 (127); Garvagh farmer, 720k Lim £890 (124); Maghera farmer, 720k AA £880 (122); W Campbell, Ballymoney, 440k Fr £520 (118), 710k £770 (109).

Plenty of Fr Cows from 100 to 110

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: Toome farmer, 350k Daq £715 (204); Kilrea farmer, 500K Lim £1005 (201); G Neely, Limavady, 390k £770 (197), 330k £635 (192); Ballymena farmer, 420k Lim £825 (196), 440k £845 (192); Magherafelt farmer, 600k Lim £1110 (185)

Steers: H McPherson, Coleraine, 390k Sim £860 (221), 330k £715 (217), 400k £830 (208); Magherafelt farmer, 380k Her £805 (212), 350k £715 (204); D Shiels, Garvagh, 415k AA £830 (200); Ballymena farmer, 480k Lim £950 (198), 480k £930 (194); Toome farmer, 410k Daq £805 (196), 480k £890 (185); Coleraine farmer, 450k AA £850 (189), 530k £955 (180); Ballymoney farmer, 520k AA £970 (187); Portglenone farmer, 480k AA £890 (185); Coleraine farmer, 450k Lim £830 (184)

Friesian & AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

HA McIlrath & Sons Ltd