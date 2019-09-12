Flying trade with calved heifers selling to a top of £1510 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, September 5: A super entry of 250 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £335, £240; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £332, Aberdeen Angus £290, Hereford £242; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £285; Castlederg farmer, Montbeliarde £280, £270, £260, £245; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £270; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Hereford £268; D and D Holland, Articlave, Limousin £245, Shorthorn beef £210; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £240; W McIntyre, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £235; W Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £235; D Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £220 and W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £220; Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Heifer calves

W and M Gordon, Garvagh, Simmental £300; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £295, £250; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin £285; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £280; M Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £280; D Morrison, Armoy, Belgian Blue £275; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £202; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £202 and W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £170.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, September 9: A super entry of 700 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £77.00 and to 3.18 per kg.

Lambs

I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22k, £70 (318); J Glass, Maghera, 21.5k, £68.20 (317); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22.5k, £70.80 (315); R J Paul, Maghera, 23k £72.20 ,(314); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 24k, £75 (313); M Cunning, Glarryford, 23.5k, £73.40 (312); D Mulholland, Bellaghy, 22.5k, £70 (311); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 24k, £74.50 (310); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 23k, £71 (309); M McNally, Draperstown, 22k, £68 (309), 21k, £64.40 (307); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 23k, £70.80 (308) and L Quigg, Rasharkin, 24.5k, £75.50 (308).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £88.00.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, September 10: A smaller entry of 30 dairy head met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £1510.

More stock required weekly.

J Surgenor, Dervock, calved heifer to £1510; M Millar, Coleraine, springing heifer to £1510 and J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer to £1400.

Wednesday, September 11: A super entry of 350 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,190, heifers sold to £1,300 and fat cows sold to £1210.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

Portglenone farmer, 640k Simmental £1080 (169), 690k £1145 (166), 650k £1060 (163), 670k £1085 (162), 620k Simmental £1000 (161), 570k £880 (154), 670k £1030 (154); 740k £1075 (145); W Bradley, Swatragh, 710k Limousin £1040 (147), 580k Limousin £640 (110); I Tanner, Castlerock, 710k Simmental £1040 (147); S Henry, Macosquin, 650k Friesian £945 (145); D and I Dunlop, Glarryford, 740k Fleckvieh £1035 (140), 700k £905 (129), 540k £695 (129), 650k £775 (119); Garvagh farmer, 870k Limousin £1210 (139); Kells farmer, 520k Friesian £695 (134), 640k Simmental £830 (130); J A Cunningham, Garvagh, 760k Blonde d'Aquitaine £990 (130); Kilrea farmer, 680k Limousin £885 (130), 600k Charolais £750 (125); Portglenone farmer, 600k £770 (128); K Gardiner, Kilrea, 520k Limousin £665 (128); H Chambers, Bushmills, 640k Belgian Blue £785 (123); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 810k Fleckvieh £990 (122); Stewartstown farmer, 600k Charolais £725 (121); I Smyth, Bushmills, 550k Limousin £665 (121); G and B Taylor, Ballymoney, 640k Friesian £775 (121); C White, Ballycastle, 660k Limousin £790 (120) and H McLean, Coleraine, 840k Friesian £980 (117).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Garvagh farmer, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1610, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1460.

Heifers

J A Cunningham, Garvagh, 530k Limousin £1250 (236), 620k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1185 (191); D McMullan, Dunloy, 520k Limousin £1145 (220), 570k £1190 (209), 510k £1050 (206), 530k £1055 (199), 520k £1000 (192), 610k £1160 (190), 560k £1055 (188), 530k £990 (187), 550k £1030 (187); Macosquin farmer, 460k Charolais £960 (209), 450k £840 (187); Kilrea, 360k Charolais £745 (207), 350k £720 (206), 370k £725 (196); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 430k Charolais £870 (202), 450k £880 (196); K Mullan, Garvagh, 370k Aberdeen Angus £745 (201), 370k Limousin £705 (191), 410k Charolais £780 (190), 380k Limousin £705 (186), 460k Simmental £850 (185); T McCracken, Limavady, 380k Charolais £750 (197), 380k Limousin £705 (186); J Lennox, Castledawson, 670k Limousin £1300 (194), 610k £1185 (194), 630k £1225 (194), 600k £1105 (184), 620k £1135 (183), 680k £1230 (181); Maghera farmer, 240k Aberdeen Angus £465 (194); W Chesney, Ahoghill, 520k Limousin £990 (190); G Gibson, Garvagh, 480k Limousin £895 (187); S and B Bradley, Kilrea, 560k Charolais £1035 (185), 530k £970 (183), 590k £1080 (183); Dungiven farmer, 470k Limousin £865 (184), 490k Charolais £885 (181); Kilrea farmer, 530k Limousin £975 (184).

Steers

A Andrews, Castlerock, 400k Charolais £865 (216), 440k £910 (207), 460k £950 (207), 490k £980 (200), 460k £915 (199), 500k Limousin £990 (198), 450k Belgian Blue £890 (198), 500k Charolais £955 (191), 530k £1005 (190), 480k Limousin £895 (187); W McCracken, Limavady, 500k Charolais £1065 (213), 470k £950 (202), 500k £985 (197), 550k £1075 (196), 540k £1000 (185); P Reid, Dunloy, 390k Charolais £805 (206), 430k Limousin £875 (204); B Johnston, Limavady, 490k Charolais £1005 (205), 500k Belgian Blue £975 (195), 600k Aberdeen Angus £1150 (192); A Craig, Coleraine, 470k Aberdeen Angus £955 (203), 560k £1110 (198), 580k £1140 (197), 600k £1160 (193), 530k £985 (186); K Mullan, Garvagh, 490k Limousin £990 (202); G Gibson, Garvagh, 500k Aberdeen Angus £995 (199); D Crockett, Kilrea, 440k Charolais £870 (198), 480k Charolais £900 (188); D Heaney, Garvagh, 430k Charolais £845 (197), 500k £930 (186); Maghera farmer, 300k Belgian Blue £590 (197); J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 560k Charolais £1065 (190), 570k £1060 (186); Antrim farmer, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1105 (187); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Charolais £1135 (186).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.