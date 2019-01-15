Focus on ‘Farming for future years’

The 60th Annual Conference of the Ulster Grassland Society will be held on Tuesday, 22nd January 2019 at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim with the Executive Committee having organised an impressive line up of speakers who should appeal to a wide range of members and grassland enthusiasts.

Stuart Roberts farms in Hertfordshire and Kent with both arable and livestock enterprises.

In addition to his role as an NFU Vice President he has worked for DEFRA and the FSA.

Stuart should be able to give a high level view of the livestock sector with his broad background and current influential role in the industry.

Local dairy farmer Robert Bryson from Banbridge will present his thoughts on dairy farming in future years based on his home farm with 160 Holstein cows where excellent use is made of grass.

Another Banbridge native Dr Andrew Cromie, now Technical Director at ICBF in the Republic of Ireland will update delegates on the livestock breeding technologies based on his work on genetics, genomics, breeding programmes and the ICBF Herdplus service.

Finally James Daniel from Cornwall will discuss his work with Precision Grazing a farm business consultancy which helps clients maximise the utilisation of the land they farm.

The Society’s Annual General Meeting will take place prior to the Conference with John Milligan handing over the reins as UGS President to Jim Freeburn from CAFRE for 2019/20.

An important feature of the Annual Conference is always the presentation of awards in the Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition which is again generously sponsored by Danske Bank. Competition this season has been high with entries from across Northern Ireland with first round judging undertaken by Hugh McCluggage and John Henning.

The final round judging then saw the finalists visited by the 2017 winner John Egerton from Rosslea, Dr Sinclair Mayne and Competition Secretary Steven Morrison.

Society Office-bearers look forward to a good turnout at this year’s Conference and invite members and grassland farmers to book their places with the UGS Secretary George Reid without delay.

Tea/coffee will be available from 9.45am with the AGM preceding the conference.

More information and bookings to George Reid on 07920 037910 or via email secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk