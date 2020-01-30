Focus on the safer use of farm machinery - past, present and future

The recent Northern Ireland Branch of I Agr E meeting, held at AFBI Hillsborough featured integrated presentations by both Malcolm Downey (HSENI) and Brendan Digney (Machine Eye) around the technology aspects of the safer use of tractors and farm machinery.

The statistics

Mr Downey is well known to farming audiences in Northern Ireland through his role as Principal Inspector leading the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland’s agriculture team.

He started his presentation by summarising the grim statistic of 519 human lives (103 of them children) lost in Northern Ireland farm incidents since 1968.

During the last 10 years, 66 people (including two children) died in farm incidents here. Of these, 21 involved animals,19 vehicles or machinery, 12 falls from a height, eight during work with slurry, four when cutting up fallen trees, one when trimming a hedge with a chain saw and one suffocated in a silo.

Engineering innovation (and the legislation to require its use) has had a beneficial effect in reducing farm fatalaties. For example, the enforced legal requirement for tractor safety cabs/frames from the 1970s quickly reduced the number of overturning incident fatalities by around 5 per year. At the same time, the introduction of any new design needs to be monitored and corrected, if necessary, to avoid the unintended creation of new hazards. One example was the “push down” door handle, on some popular rear-hinged tractor cab doors, which was too easy to open unintentionally.

Inadequate basic maintenance of tractors and machinery can be lethal. Examples include the by-passing, rather than replacing, of safety devices (such as the engine safety starter switch) and incomplete PTO guarding. There have been many fatalities, involving entanglement with PTO shaft drives, when using machines such as grain rollers and slurry tankers. The available option, on the latter, of hydraulic drive now offers a safer alternative.

Fatal incidents still occur, with a driver being run over, when their vehicle moves off without warning. This tends to occur when attempting, whilst standing on the ground, to start a tractor or because the parking brake is defective or has not been applied firmly. In some cases this may have been due to lack of strength or dexterity by older drivers. The development of automated systems for secure parking on some of the most recent tractor models is welcome.

On-farm maintenance

If access for work at height is needed any personnel cage platform must be designed for the job and very securely attached to the lifting vehicle. During on-farm maintenance of machinery, items raised to gain access underneath must be also be mechanically propped. It was stated that the rapid-response Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service, with its ability to provide emergency stabilisation treatment of serious injury, is now an important advance for the survival chances of people injured in remote rural areas.

People, including children, being run over after getting into working farmyard areas, where tractors and telehandlers are manoeuvring, is a major concern. The ability of the driver, within the confined cab, to see people close to the vehicle is often limited. Mirrors, if well positioned, are a useful aid but their coverage is limited depending on vehicle size and shape. The addition of cameras and monitors significantly improve visibility which is especially important where it is poor. HSENI recently carried out a test demonstrating that as many as 28 people could hide close to a modern tractor and remain unseen by the seated driver! More information about health and safety matters can be viewed at www.hseni.gov.uk

The future

Given the current risks and the need to improve driver visibility, the future for improving health and safety standards now needs to embrace the application of advanced observation technology in managing human and machine behaviour. Brendan Digney, the second guest speaker, who graduated in December 2019 from Queens University Belfast with his Masters Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, has already done just this by developing his Machine Eye system. Growing up on the family farm in Co Down, his recognition of the need to reduce the risk of injury around machinery operation has inspired him to use his skills and experience to develop the concept. Machine Eye is now patented and has already won numerous innovation awards throughout the UK and Ireland. It has taken him, as part of a trade delegation with Enterprise Ireland, to New Zealand. A suite of sensors are fitted (or retrofitted) within the structure of the machine, as well as processing units internally. It can monitor and protect people close to working machinery by measuring their movement against safe working limits. Based upon Machine Learning principles, it learns from both its previous and ongoing observations to continuously refine the process. Many field work operations are carried out using tractors with auto-guidance GPS steering. An actual example was described of how over-reliance on it, without due regard to constant driver supervision, could lead to disaster such as contacting a high voltage electricity pylon with risk to life and massive damage to the network. Machine Eye can be used to sense when such objects are close and take corrective action.

Modern tractors now increasingly incorporate protective safety features to control a wide range of performance features through their central electronic management system. This is known as the Bosch based CANbus (Controller Area Network) system which (depending on the vehicle specification) controls all critical communications in the machine, more-so on those with autonomous aspects such as GPS guidance. Machine Eye can integrate to this system, providing another layer of data on the machine. In the human farm-safety context real-time situational analysis can establish if someone has entered, or is approaching, a critical danger area.

The latest technology can view images in conditions which would otherwise not be visible to the human eye. The systems can monitor and log routine human movements around machines and learn their normal routines. It can also recognise and alert different practices to assess if they may result in an unacceptable contact with moving components and take appropriate actions (such as PTO drive shut-off, applying brakes, sounding an alarm ). Complete shut down may not always be required if the system recognises the role of an experienced operator. Within other industries where a continuous process is involved, such as on a production line, the system can slow it down to permit checking without the need for an expensive and inconvenient complete shut down. The concept very much closes the boundary of human and machine by building a co-operative environment between the two.

The next steps

With the system now patented, the job of certification (demonstrating that it works in the everyday practical world) is well under way. Fund raising to take it to the next stage of general commercial acceptance is now a priority. The small specialist team, now working to apply and refine the latest technology at Machine Eye, have Invest NI support and have established a Belfast office base. More detail can be viewed at www.machine-eye.com and Brendan can be contacted at brendan@machine-eye.com or 07588 197395 .

A lively interactive discussion followed ranging through the following topics.

Could the system be copied? - patent protection is now in place.

How much will the system cost? -TBA.

How long until the first commercial version will be available ? -soon.

The potential to transform safety standards and process efficiencies in other industries.

Extension to herd management by monitoring individual animal behaviours and interactions?

Local quality control and sourcing of the electronic components.

Ownership of the collected data

In conclusion, Peter Frost (Branch Chairman) thanked both speakers for their excellent presentations and wished the Machine Eye team every success in this most important, exciting and pioneering venture.

The next local meeting (at 2.00pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020) will be a presentation and afternoon visit about mushroom production and Stage 3 compost management at Northway Mushrooms, Dungannon. Everyone interested is welcome to attend and should meet at Quinn’s Corner,175 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RX .