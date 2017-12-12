Fodder is scarce so don’t put it into the slurry tank this year

Poor weather conditions have wrecked havoc with the harvesting of this year’s forage crop.

The, or in extreme cases zero cutting, lodging and contamination of grass silage, maize, wholecrop and straw, has led to a wide variation in quality and yield across farms.

This variation combined with the early housing of stock, means that most farms are focused on forage stocks with many anticipating a shortage of forage. The need for preparation is essential. The time for preparation is now.

Efficient use of feedstocks is always important but never more so than now.

Our nutritional service incorporates on farm services which includes walking through the cows, condition scoring, rumen analysis, sampling all feeds used on farm, timely analysis of samples in our own state of the art lab, accurate ration balancing and free consultation with staff and Ph.D. nutritionists.

Agriking places great importance on feed efficiencies. This is essential to improve profitability, maximising return from feed and reducing a farm’s environmental impact. Practically all Agriking’s research is dedicated to improving feed efficiency. We have developed nutritional programmes and products, unique to Agriking, which greatly enhance and improve what happens between the mouth and the tail of the cow. This in conjunction with properly balanced rations will help to extend those low fodder stocks.

Remember every mouthful of feed a cow eats either goes into the milk tank or the slurry tank!

