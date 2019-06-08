Food companies to benefit from development programme

Fifteen food companies from across Northern Ireland have joined a six month, Asda-led programme which aims to maximise their business potential, promote innovation, and ultimately boost sales.

Each is participating in the third Asda Supplier Development Academy (SDA), a joint initiative between the supermarket and Invest Northern Ireland which was first launched in 2012. Since then, 22 NI food companies have participated in the initiative and have collectively generated over £11 million in additional sales.

To launch the 2019 Academy, company representatives visited the supermarket’s headquarters in Leeds (pictured) where they gained a better understanding of the systems and processes involved in trading with Asda.

Over the coming months the programme will cover topics including supply chain; account management; marketing; and NPD/innovation.

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager – NI Local, said: “As before, our approach is hands on and practical, and by taking steps such as refining commercial skills and practices, we will help these companies, which are already regarded as strong business partners, to unlock their full potential and build long-term trading relationships.”