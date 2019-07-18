Food students’ fundraising success at CAFRE, Cookstown

Students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Loughry Campus, Cookstown have been able to finish their academic year on an energetic high by completing a charity walk in Co. Fermanagh.

Students travelled to Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail, and along with some members of staff, completed a sponsored ascent of Cuilcagh Mountain.

CAFRE staff and students pictured at the top of Cuilcagh Mountain, Co Fermanagh.

Loughry’s Student Representative Council would like to thank all those who supported the event by taking part in the walk or by sponsoring the walkers in their challenge.

The students are delighted to have been able to donate a fantastic sum of £4,000 raised over the academic year to Air Ambulance NI.

Pictured right: Student Representative Council President Laura Agnew and her deputy Conor McCartney along with SRC member Stephanie Cargill present a cheque to an Air Ambulance representative.