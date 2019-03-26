Forestry field day

North East Forestry Group, a group of private forest owners across Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan, is inviting private forest owners to attend its open day on Saturday, March 30, in Sherlock’s forest and yard in Navan, Co Meath.

The free event will run from 10am until 4.30pm and features a new forestry management system called Continuous Cover, which is a revolutionary method of thinning and harvesting which removes the need to replant, as the forest replants itself. There will also be end users and craftspeople who create a range of products from guitars to cheeseboards.

Email info@sherlock.ie to reserve your place.

Programme of activities:

Forestry Workshop: The day will begin with a workshop in Sherlock’s forest led by Forestry Consultant, Padraig O’Tuama, and the local Teagasc Forestry Advisor, Kevin O’Connell. This will explain the continuous cover of forestry management, whereby Foresters can maintain a constant income flow from harvesting/thinning, instead of the traditional felling every 25 years. This method benefits biodiversity in the environment as well as the cashflow of forest owners.

Logasol Sawmill representative, Roland Flower, will demonstrate sawmilling and timber production using small diameter hardwoods.

A & M Hurleys will have samples of Ash tree butts, which are the bottom part of an Ash tree, and Ash boards which are both used in hurley manufacture.

The Bearded Man will discuss the crafting of musical instruments such as guitars and household goods like cheese and chopping boards from hardwood.

The event will conclude with a tour of Sherlogs Firewood Wood Fuel Quality Assurance (WFQA) approved firewood production facility, which uses solar kilns to dry their low moisture firewood.