Forkins Flock tops NI Texel Club sale

The NI Texel Club held their annual In-Lamb Ewe Show and Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart recently, generously sponsored by Oldstone Veterinary Clinic.

Judge Richard Currie of the Tullagh Flock Ballymena made his selection from a strong class of In-lamb Gimmers at the pre-sale show from Messrs Barclay Bell and son’s Kiltariff pen.

Jack Gault accepts the Oldstone Veterinary Reserve Champion Rosette at the NI Texel Breeder's Club In Lamb Show & Sale for Alastair Gaults Forkins exhibit from judge Richard Currie.

A Cowal Viceroy daughter out of a Strathbogie Wanted mother later claimed the judge’s overall Oldstone Veterinary Champion title. Scanned in lamb to Sportsmans Yogi Bear, who has previously sired lambs to 2600gns, she sold for 1450gns to Haire & Brewis, Drumbreddan Farm, Stranraer.

Claiming Mr Currie’s second place rosette and the Oldstone Veterinary Reserve Champion rosette was Alastair Gault, Forkins Texels with a Scotsman Avicii daughter. She is out of one of the best breeding lines in the Forkins Flock with her dam by Ettrick Rainbow Warrior having sired rams to 7500gns, 4500gns and 4000gns.

This gimmer is in lamb to Knock Yazoo and changed hands to top the sale at 1500gns to Hugh Hamilton. This gimmer’s pen mate, a Dumcryne uber Cool daughter from a Knock Travis mother, who is the DDam ET sister to the Forkins 11K gimmer sold to 1000gns. In lamb to Scotsman Ace, she moves home to join the flock of Ian McRoberts, Banbridge.

Also featuring in the judge’s line up was Austin Shaw’s Fairmount Flock. Standing third, his Sportsman’s Avenger daughter out of a Forkins Tombstone dam is in lamb to Mullan Centurion. She later changed hands for 580gns Brian Kirkham, Navan, Co Meath. Selling to the same buyer was the fourth place Curley gimmer from John Trimble’s pen for 520gns. A Plasucha All Rounder out of a Knock Trident dam, with her GDam, having bred Curley Big Mac which sold in Worcester 2018 for 5200gns, she is in lamb to Garngour Challenger.

The Club wish to thank Old Stone Veterinary Clinic for their support in the sponsorship of this event.

Results

Ewe Lambs: 1st James Adams Kerryhill

Gimmers: 1. Messrs B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff; 2. Alastair Gault Forkins; 3. A Shaw, Fairmount; 4. J Trimble, Curley; 5. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan; 6. Stewart Ferris, Leapoges Oldstone Veterinary Champion: Messrs B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff

Oldstone Veterinary Reserve Champion: A Gault, Forkins Leading Prices: A Gault 1500gns; 1000gns; 450gns; 300gns. B Bell 1450gns; 380gns; 380gns. JK Currie 600gns; 400gns. A Shaw 580gns; 320gns. J Wilkinson 520gns. J Trimble 520gns . J Adams 500gns; 300gns. S Ferris 420gns; 320gns; 300gns. S McAuley 400gns. S McNeilly 350gns; 350gns. P Boyd 330gns; 320gns; 300gns.