Forthcoming events and sales

The full list of NIPA award winners for the 2019 season was published at the weekend.

The following is a list of award winners from the Sections that I cover only. Congratulations to all the major award winners .

John Gregory & Sons - Colin HPS - NIPA Skibbereen Young Bird National Winners

NIPA AWARD WINNERS

SECTIONS C D F & G ONLY

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2019:

G. F. Whiteside Cup, Tullamore: F McCabe, Newry & Dist

Jeff Greenaway - Dromore - NIPA St Malo OB National Winner Plus Multiple Award Winner

H McCabe Cup, Corrin: Sands & Rice, Ballyholland

R Harkness Cup, 1st Fermoy: O Markey, Ballyholland

Simpson Cup, 2nd Gowran Park: J & D Braniff, Wheatfield

Ledlie Cup, Talbenny: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

Ronnie Williamson - Newry & Dist - Multiple Award Winner

Vint Cup, Bude: J F McCabe & Son, Newry & Dist

McIlwaine Cup, 2nd Fermoy: G Murphy, Ballyholland

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2019

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Area Lib: O Markey, Ballyholland

B Hunter Cup - Roscrea: Gordon Bros, Killyleagh Central

W. V. Troughton Cup – Gowran Park: W & J Chambers, Newry & Dist

S. Inglis Cup - 1st Fermoy: Bingham & Seaton, Ligoniel

J. P. O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup – Corrin: O Markey, Ballyholland

First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas.

B, C & Part A Clubs Mullingar: McDowell & Crawford, Carrick Social

F Clubs – Navan: C Healy, Killyleagh Central

D, E, G & Part A Clubs - Tullamore: O Markey, Ballyholland

Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

D,E, G & Pt A Clubs - Roscrea: W & J Chambers, Newry & Dist

F Clubs – Mullingar: C Healy, Killyleagh Central

Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas

D,E,G & Part A Clubs – Roscrea: B Havern, Millvale

F Clubs – Tullamore: Ellie Marshall, Comber Central

Average Trophy winners 2019

McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals – Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National & Classic races - Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals – Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races – Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races – Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat & OB & YB Channel Nat: J Greenaway, Dromore

Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales - Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

W. E. Diamond Cup – Best average Talbenny & Rosscarbery Young Bird Nationals: G McKenna, Eastway

New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National: R Adamson, Lurgan Social

O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy – Best average O B & Y B Roscarberry Nationals: Bingham & Seaton, Ligoniel

Section Trophy Winners 2019

Section “C” J Campbell Memorial Cup- St Malo: S & J Bones & T Yates, Muckamore

Section “D” H. McVeigh Cup – St. Malo: J Greenaway, Dromore

Section “F” A. Brown & Family Cup – St Malo: J Cochrane, Killyleagh & Dist

Section “G” Norman Girvan Memorial Cup – St. Malo: Mr & Mrs N S Close, Drumnavaddy

John Bingo Orme Memorial Trophy 1st Section F Old Bird Inland National: J Hall & Son, Harmony

National and Classic Winners 2019

B. Fletcher & Son Cup – Barleycove Old Bird National: J Hall & Son Harmony

News of the World - McComb Cup - Pigeon Portal.Com Cup – St. Malo Old Bird National: J Greenaway, Dromore

H. McVeigh Cup – Skibbereen Young Bird National: J Gregory & Sons, Colin

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling Hen National: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling Cock National: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

Volvo – Corrin Five Bird Y.B. Championship: Spence Bros, Lisburn

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section C: Bingham & Seaton, Ligoniel

Section D: J Greenaway, Dromore

Section F: McCartan & Woodsides, Killyleagh & Dist

Section G: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section C: S & J Bones & T Yates, Muckamore

Section D: J Greenaway, Dromore

Section F: McCartan & Woodside, Killyleagh & Dist

Section G: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section C: J & D Branniff, Wheatfield

Section D: J. Greenaway , Dromore H.P.S

Section F: D Harvey, Comber Cent

Section G: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2019

Section C: D & J Campbell, Eastway

Section D: J Greenaway, Dromore

Section F: McCartan & Woodsides, Killyleagh & Dist

Section G: R Williamson, Newry & Dist

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2019 - J Moreland Memorial Trophy: D & J Campbell, Eastway

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2019

Section C: J & D Braniff, Wheatfield

Section D: R Topping & Son, Lisburn & Dist

Section F: C Healy, Killyleagh Central

Section G: O Markey, Ballyholland

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall - The Irish Region Trophy: J & D Braniff, Wheatfield

N.I.P.A Young Fancier of the Year 2019 – B Fletcher & Son Cup: Miss Ellie Marshall, Comber Central

Runner Up: Miss Keelie Wright, Lurgan Social - NIPA Trophy

N.I.P.A. President’s cup – Presented at Ladies Night

PAUL SWINDELL – NEWRY

At the end of the 2018 racing Paul Swindell announced that he would be stopping distance racing due to the bird of prey problem he had around his loft. During the autumn he set about building a formidable stock loft of Stickers Donckers and Van Den Brande sprint pigeons. Unfortunately as many of you will know he was then diagnosed with Leukaemia. His initial decision was to sell all his distance birds as he would be incapable of looking after them, concentrating on a smaller team of sprinters. However he has found that working with the sprinters severely affects his pigeon lung, so has decided sell all the sprinters. The birds he has bred in 2019 are all from top Stickers Donckers and Van Den Brande winning families. Paul initially bought out the breeding stock of Andy McAuley. To this he added sons and daughters of top winners of the Van Den Brandes and Stickers Donckers families. He also added an Ace pigeon winner of the North Coast Classic OLR to the stock list. As well as some top rate, direct Van De Brande proven breeding stock birds sourced at great expense in the UK. Paul will be offering his entire 2019 young bird team. Anything on offer would be a superb base, or cross for any fanciers wanting super fast well bred pigeons. Included in the back breeding of many of these birds is the Magpie top breeding direct Van De Brande cock, responsible for at least three NIPA open winning birds plus hundreds of top prize winners.

Date: Saturday, 12th October at 3pm. On View: 2pm. Venue: Chimney Corner Football Club, Randalstown Road, Antrim. All birds are online on the Pigeon Craic Auction site prior to the sale with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room. Any emails sent out to the successful bidders is only instructing them that they were the successful bidders ONLINE ONLY with their winning bid being carried into the live room.

KEN WILKINSON & SON – ANTRIM

Ken Wilkinson, Antrim, complete clearance sale due to health reasons.

The birds will be sold off over a series of sales and the internet. Please note: A small draft is online at present. This is an online auction only with a 15 minutes sniping feature in operation. The bloodlines on offer are awesome and without doubt top drawer.

I viewed the birds at the weekend and believe me the quality coming up for auction over the coming weeks is awesome and could grace any loft.

The next sale will include a top selection of old bird racers and stock birds including a few star lots. Strains on offer include the very best of the Belgian long distance superstar Daniel Aerans, the very best of the Gaby Vandenabeele Family, the very best R & R Kemp & McBride family plus many more. It is planned to have the birds online prior to the event.

Sale: Saturday, 19th October. Venue: Chimney Corner Football Club, Randalstown Road, Antrim. Birds On View: 2.30pm. Sale starts: 3.30pm.

For further updates keep an eye on the Pigeon Craic Website www.pigeoncraic.com or the auction site www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

DRUMNAVADDY INV. HPS PANEL NIGHT

Drumnavaddy HPS are holding a panel night on Friday, 1st November at 8pm. Venue: Banbridge Royal British Legion. Panel on the night will be Paul Macaloney, Scotland, and Jan Polder, Holland. Chairman: Wesley Sawyers.

There will be an auction of gift birds on the night plus raffle. Entry Fee: £8 (includes tea etc). Contact: Geoff McMullan Tel: 07760164994 or David West Tel: 07759653317.

MIKE PARKER, MAESTEG, WALES COMING TO BANBRIDGE LEGION

A select draft of 50 mature 2019 young birds will be offered by auction in Banbridge on Friday, 11th October. Viewing from 7pm sale commencing 8pm.

The very best of the VAN ELSACKER-JEPSEN bloodlines. Being a close personal friend of Serge for over 25 years, Mike obtained the cream of this loft every year. They win from 60 to 500 miles in all competitions over the UK with winners reported each year. They thrive in tough head winds. For Mike alone they have won 254x1st, 201x2nd and 199x3rd, in 2019 Mike has won 19x1st, 15x2nd and 17x3rd. Other top prizes won include 1st, 2nd, 2x4th, 7th, 8th, 10th and 12th Open B.I.C.C. Topped section in, W.S.E.N.F.C, W.S.E.COMBINE, W.S.R.N.F.C up to 9,000 birds competing. 1st and 2nd open B.I.C.C. National Gelainville, 1st Open W.S.R.N.F.C Lessay, 3rd Open Welsh National Flying Club Maidstone, 4th, 9th and 15th W.S.R.N.F.C Saintes, 3rd W.S.R.N.F.C Fourges, 4th, 16th and 21st W.S.R.N.F.C Tours, 4th, 5th and 6th W.S.R.N.F.C Littlehampton, 4th W.S.R.N.F.C Nort Sur Edre, 2nd section 17th Open W.S.E.N.F.C Duffel.

Commissions welcome and full sales list available from auctioneer; Wesley Sawyers Banbridge. Telephone 02840626861 or mobile 07831560399. Email info@sawyersproperty.com or Mike Parker telephone 01656733170 or 07877507129. Email mikepigeon@yahoo.co.uk.