Four figure sum for Kiltariff Texels

Demand for Texel rams was evident recently at the NI Texel Breeders Show and Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart with a packed ringside throughout the sale of shearling and ram lambs.

The sale was topped with the judge David Chestnutt’s Tullivin Growvite Champion from the ram lamb class reaching four figures.

Tullivin Growvite Champion at the NI Ireland Texel Breeders Club Show and Sale in Ballymena from Barclay Bell and Sons Kiltariff. Jonny Bell accepts the rosette from Sponsor John Gribben and judge David Chestnutt.

Barclay Bell and Sons, Kiltariff Texels, Moorfield Farm saw their Sportsmans Yogi Bear son out of a Fairywater Superstar dam sell for 2000gns to join the Derryvore Flock of Owen Donohue, Enniskillen. The Tullivin Growvite Reserve Champion was next up for another four figure sum. From Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen, a lamb sired by Knap Alligator out of a knock Trident mother, he sold to Alastair Barkley for 1200gns. Third in line for the cash in the ram lambs was one from the Braehead consignment of Ballymena breeder David Warwick. Braehead Believer, a Midcombe Axel son from a Strathbogie Terminator dam was purchased by A McCafferty, Macosquin, Coleraine for 680gns. Also from the same pen was Braehead Bombay and from the same sire selling for 620gns to D Hamilton, Rathfriland. Enjoying the same trade was Jack Gault’s Cherryvale consignment with his Knock Yazoo son also out of a Terminator ewe selling to G McCambridge, Ballycastle.

Leading the way for Shearling Rams was Mr Chestnutt’s second place exhibit. From John Watson’s Duvarren pen, his Hillhead Yale 11 son sold to Maurice Robinson, Richhill, Co Armagh for 900gns. Selling to the same buyer from the same pen was a homebred shearling sired by Duvarren Winston for 750gns. Mr Chestnutt’s fourth place exhibit was next to enjoy one of the leading prices also selling for 750gns. From Megan Shaw’s Mounthill pen, her Rowan Yankee son out of a Forkins Verace dam heads to join John McSorley’s flock in Omagh. Maintaining consistent prices for the Duvarren pen, Mr Watson saw the last of his consignment sell for 720gns. Another homebred, this time a Duvarren Ultra also sold to John McSorley, Omagh. The Judge’s first place exhibit, a Drumcryne Uber Cool from Richard Henderson, Ballynahone pen was knocked down for 680gns to Neill Monaghan, Fermanagh.

Trade for quality lots saw Shearling Rams average 562 for 31 and Ram Lambs average 400 for 85. Thanks goes to John Gribben, Tulliven Growvite, for sponsoring the presale show.

Show results kindly sponsored by Tulivin Growvite:

Overall Champion: B Bell and Sons, Kiltariff

Reserve Champion: A Fyffe, Fairywater

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Richard Henderson, Ballynahone; 2nd John Watson, Duvarren; 3rd M&J Watson, Hillhead; 4th Megan Shaw, Mounthill; 5th Nigel Ross, Glenross; 6th Murray Annett, Milestonehill

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff; 2nd Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater; 3rd Richard Henderson, Ballynahone; 4th Nigel Ross, Glenross; 5th Alastair Gault, Forkins; 6th S&J McCollam, Carmavy

Leading prices:

Shearling Rams: M Shaw 650gns; M&J Watson 620gns; 600gns; 580gns; 580gns; R Mulligan 600gns; R Henderson 580gns; A Shaw 580gns; S McIlwaine 550gns; N Ross 520gns; M Annett 520gns

Ram lambs: W Kennedy 600gns; N Ross 600gns; 500gns; A Gault 580gns; 580gns; 520gns; B Bell 550gns; J&J Wilson 520gns; R Henderson 520gns; M Shaw 500gns; JK Currie 500gns

Gortin sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on 12th October with judging commencing at 6.00pm followed by sale at 7.00pm.

The Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on 15th October with judging at 6.00 pm with the sale commencing at 7.00pm. Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791679112.