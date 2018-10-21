Four million is more than a lucky number

Cogent is the company famous for developing sexed semen technology, which is now used successfully in countries around the world.

The business has also retained its leading position, where the development of this technology is concerned, courtesy of its latest breakthrough – SexedULTRA 4M.

“Quite simply we have managed to double the number of sexed sperm in a semen straw from two million to four million,” confirmed Ashley Fleming, the man who heads-up the Cogent operation in Northern Ireland.

“As a result, the use of the new straws guarantees a success rate on a par with that expected from a standard non-sexed option.

“In so doing it further cements the use of sexed semen as a core breeding tool within the dairy and beef sectors.”

He added: “The new 4M straws have proven semen purity levels in excess of 90%. They are also available across our entire bull range, which included both dairy and beef options.

“The use of sexed semen has long been regarded as a breeding tool which can benefit dairy farmers as they strive to produce the heifer replacements they need. However, its use in a beef production context will allow farmers to be more precise as they work through their herd breeding options as a whole.

“A case in point is the fact that 4M straws can be used to reduce the number of black and white bull calves born on local farms.”

Recent years have seen the use of sexed semen, which was initially restricted to heifers only, extended to mature cows. This is provided that the storage and technician handling procedures required for the straws are followed.

“The availability of 4M straws will allow the blanket use of sexed semen on all cows,” Ashley further explained.”

This was a point confirmed by Co Down dairy farmer David Gordon, who farms with his father Wesley on the outskirts of Annalong. Owners of Annalong Holsteins, the 275-strong herd is among the top 25 PLI black and white pedigree operations in the United Kingdom.

The cows are averaging 10,300L at 4.15% protein and 3.33% with the current somatic cell count figure sitting at 160. The herd, which has a 380-day calving index, calves predominantly during the autumn and winter months. AI straws are used exclusively on the cows.

“We have been using 4M straws for the past 12 months,” David explained.

“As a family we have been committed to the use of sexed semen, since it came on the market almost 20 years ago.

“It has worked well for us. We have calved 185 heifers on the farm over the past year or so. The vast majority of these have been to sexed bulls. Our experience has been that the new 4M straws are every bit as reliable as standard, non-sexed option.

“Our intention is to use the new straws on all cows with dairy breeding potential.”

Ashley Fleming was a recent visitor to the Gordon farm. He confirmed that all the sires featured in the current Cogent catalogue are available as 4M options.

“This also includes our range of beef bulls,” he concluded.