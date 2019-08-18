Four provinces meet for ‘The Baileys’

Holstein Friesian Breeders from across all four provinces will be vying for the 2019 Diageo Baileys title next week (August 21) at the Virginia Show in County Cavan.

The allure of a 10,000 Euro prize fund and the ‘kudos’ of winning ‘the Baileys’ has enticed a dairy breeding elite to travel from the four corners of Ireland to take part.

“We have entries from farmers as far apart as Co. Donegal to Co. Limerick and from Co. Cork to Co. Down,” the Competition Director, Brendan Smyth has revealed.

It has also been confirmed that the Irish Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D. will present the top prizes of Champion, Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention, alongside the sponsors Diageo, who are the makers of Baileys Cream and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland.

Head of Baileys Global Operations, Robert Murphy, said that Diageo Ireland and its co-sponsor Glanbia Ireland were delighted with the response,

“We are looking forward to a top-class showcase of the finest dairy cows in Ireland. The event helps underpin the quality, natural credentials of our agri-food produce on which the Baileys brand has been built.”

East Yorkshire breeder and Holstein UK member, Peter Waring, will be responsible for judging the 20-plus Holstein Friesians on show. The event gets underway at 3.30pm.