Foyle Ambassador Programme seeks young recruits this summer

Foyle Ambassadors is a free summer programme aimed at 14-17 year olds from the Foyle area who are interested in the natural environment.

Loughs Agency are seeking recruits for the programme which will run for six weeks starting 23rd July through to the end of August.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of activities ranging from water sports to conservation projects. Throughout the programme, they will have the chance to explore the River Foyle, gain qualifications, learn new skills, make new friends and discover new possibilities and opportunities.

The common theme of the project is the river and the purpose of the programme is to get young people connected with the River Foyle, its tributaries, estuary, coast, its wildlife and the recreational opportunities it holds. The hope is that participants on the programme will develop a new and positive understanding of the river and its resources.

Leanne Tracey completed the Foyle Ambassador programme previously and is now studying Geography at University. “Doing the Foyle Ambassadors programme was a great way to get involved in activities outside of school and gain knowledge about the local ecosystems and species, as well as making new friends. I find at university I can relate things back to what I learned during the programme. I’d recommend it to anyone!” she said.

There will be two groups of Ambassadors that will take part in parallel programmes over a six week period. Group one will meet on Mondays and Thursdays and Group two will meet on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Ambassadors will meet at Loughs Agency HQ at Prehen by 9.30am each day and they must be collected at 4.30pm.

If this sounds right up your street, please fill in the expression of interest form available at www.loughs-agency.org and return it to allan.bogle@loughs-agency.org by noon on Friday 13th July. Forms are also available at the Loughs Agency offices (22 Victoria Road, Prehen, Derry~Londonderry, BT47 2AB). Please note the offices are closed on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th July and only emailed applications will be accepted on those dates.

Applicants will be invited, at allocated times, to meet with the team leaders for an informal chat before being accepted on the programme (these will take place on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th July). If oversubscribed, short-listing will be carried out as there are only 32 places available.

The programme is funded by the Co-Operation Ireland and co-ordinated by Loughs Agency. For further details you can contact Allan Bogle, Community Engagement Officer at Loughs Agency on 02871 342100 or 07789372409 or email allan.bogle@loughs-agency.org.