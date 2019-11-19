CAFRE is working in conjunction with Global Horizon Skills to deliver free farm family first aid training sessions across Northern Ireland.

25th November, 7pm, Open, Co Londonderry, The Diamond Centre, 630 Baranailt Road, Claudy, Londonderry, BT47 4EA.

26th November, 7pm, Open, Co Fermanagh,

Fermanagh House, Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7HR.

27th November, 7pm, Open, Co Antrim, Ballymoney Community Resource Centre, 22/23, Acom Business Centre, 2 Riada Avenue, Ballymoney BT53 7LH.

2nd December, 7pm, Open, Co Down, Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch, BT24 8AE .

10th December, 7pm, Open, Co Armagh, Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales, 1-25 Cladymilltown Road, Markethill, Armagh, BT60 1RS.

12th December, 7pm, Open, Co Tyrone, Omagh Enterprise Centre, Great Northern Road, Omagh, BT78 5LU.

Each session lasts for three hours and there are a few open dates scheduled which are listed below. They are also offering training for private groups such as young farmers, community groups, wholesalers, at locations and times that suit them.

The UFU is encouraging members to avail of this brilliant training opportunity. It has improved safety levels on farms and provides vital information which can be lifesaving should the situation or an emergency arise. Each individual who participates in the training will receive a free First Aid Kit at the end.

For further information email, yasmin@ghskills.com or niamh@ghskills.com or call 028 8225 6772.