Free fun and BBQ for all in Dromore!

SECOND CHANCE DROMORE has issued an invite to all to attend a community fun day and BBQ to be held in Dromore Square on Saturday, 1st September.

The event will run from 11am to 4.30pm with the BBQ from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will include fun, food and friendship for all ages with the world’s Biggest Syringe, donkey rides, small animal zoo, model car display, children’s colouring competition, Herbie the Clown and more!

Free burgers and hot dogs from 1pm to 4pm!

The Teen Challenge Team and New Line Bus Ministries will also be there.

Please call with Second Chance Dromore for some fun and a bite to eat – all welcome.

Follow the group on Facebook and via their website at http://www.secondchancedromore.org