Freeburn Farm Feeds now stocking Zintec ‘3 in 1’ mineral buckets

Loughgall-based Freeburn Farm Feeds has confirmed that the company is now stocking a wide range of mineral and vitamin products, supplied by HVS Animal Health. These include Zintec “3-in-1” mineral buckets and HVS’ Liquid Gold minerals.

Freeburn Farm Feeds was established in December 2107 and is supplying a wide range of animal feeds and farm suppliers to customers throughout its catchment area.

“The HVS product range is manufactured to an extremely high standard and fills a gap in the market for us where sheep, beef and dairy are concerned,” confirmed Freeburn Farm Feeds’ owner Keith Freeburn.

“The products have been available for a number of weeks and, already, customer demand for them is extremely strong.”

The Zintec “3 in 1” buckets have been specifically formulated to enhance flocks’ natural resistance to parasitic attack and also nutritionally improving skin and hoof condition. They contain all the micro minerals sheep need in chelated form plus the revolutionary Imuherb plant extract. The buckets can be fed to both ewes and lambs throughout the year.

The HVS Liquid Gold Dairy, Cattle and Sheep range supplies all the micro minerals and essential vitamins required by milking stock, cattle and sheep in a highly available form to help address the short fall of micro minerals in grazing swards and silages.

HVS Animal Health’s Paul Elwood was a recent visitor to Freeburn Farm Feeds.

He said: “Zintec 3-in1 is a molassed lick designed to be fed to ewes pre-lambing and lambs up to slaughter, to increase lamb performance and growth as well as improve foot and skin condition and reduce the incidence of parasitic attack.

“The 3-in-1 bucket contains high levels of chelated trace elements and also including Imuherb. This is a natural plant extract that promotes the growth of beneficial rumen bacteria, which release nutrients from the feed, thereby improving weight gain and feed conversion rates.”

Paul added:“By increasing the growth of beneficial bacteria and improving the immune system, Imuherb along with the high levels of chelated trace elements in the 3-in-1 bucket has been found to naturally help build resistance to parasitic invasions such as coccidiosis.”

Commenting on the Liquid Gold range, Keith Freeburn said: “Farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock.

“The HVS Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement. The reality is that an animal can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in its diet.

“All forage-based diets can contain major mineral imbalances and consequently most stock never achieve their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility and the development of their immune systems.

“The Liquid Gold range has been specifically formulated to meet this challenge, where ruminant livestock are concerned.”

For further information, telephone Keith Freeburn on 07729 423620.