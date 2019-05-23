Freshly calved cow sells for £1,500 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 180 calves and weanlings on Thursday, May 16 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £438; Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £405, Aberdeen Angus £405; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £375, £372, £365; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £360, Aberdeen Angus £212; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £335, £300, £297; D Boreland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £335; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £298, £260, £220; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Shorthorn beef £290, £260; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Simmental £285, Aberdeen Angus £220; Ballymena farmer, Montbeliarde £275, £225; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £258; W Shiels, Maghera, Friesian £245; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £242; G Rea, Rasharkin, Hereford £238 and D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £205.

Heifer calves: R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £425, £422, £372; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limouysin £350, £330; Aghadowey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325, Hereford £308; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Simmental £300; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £300, Limousin £245; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £285, £248, £255; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £255; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £250, Aberdeen Angus £205, £202; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £240, £225; G Rea, Rasharkin, Hereford £215, Belgian Blue £205, Aberdeen Angus £205; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £212; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Shorthorn beef £205 and N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £245.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

An entry of 350 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, May 20 met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £91.00 to 400 per kg.

Lambs: J Kenning, Desertmartin, 20k, £80 (400); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 22k, £87.50 (398); A Mawhinney, Castledawson, 21.5k, £84.50 (393); D Hayes, Clough, 21k, £81.80 (390); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 21k, £81.60 (389); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £87 (387); Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £83 (386); N Parke, Cookstown, 23k, £89 (387); M Sherrard, Ballykelly, 22.5k, £86.80 (386); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £85 (386) and S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 21.5k, £82.60 (384).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £100.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, May 21 met a super trade to a top of £1,500 for a fresh calved cow.

More stock required weekly.

D McCaughey, Randalstown, fresh calved cow to £1,500 and M Harte, Pomeroy, calved heifer £1,300.

A good entry of 200 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, May 22 met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,410, heifers sold to £1,280 and fat cows sold to £1,140.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

E Connor, Maghera, 630k Charolais £990 (157), 740k, £980 (132); R Gault, Dunloy, 710k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,110 (156), 590k, £830 (141); P Sleeman, Limavady, 750k Limousin £1,140 (152), 690k Charolais £1,020 (148), 610k Aberdeen Angus £765 (125); D McErlean, Portglenone, 610k Limousin £910 (149); H Convery, Portglenone, 700k Belgian Blue £1,030 (147); E Wells, Garvagh, 650k Aberdeen Angus £940 (145); I Wright, Garvagh, 620k Limousin £900 (145); A Clarke, Randalstown, 600k Limousin £845 (141); A McErlean, Portglenone, 700k Limousin £985 (141), 600k, £780 (130) and M Glass, Maghera, 650k Simmental £810 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin bull to £1450; H Savage, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1,330 and Limavady farmer, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,300.

Heifers: P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 470k Limousin £1,035 (220); G Weir, Toomebridge, 440k Limousin £950 (216), 390k, £840 (215), 370k, £770 (208); W Warwick, Templepatrick, 260k Shorthorn £555 (214), 270k Simmental £545 (202); Portglenone farmer, 510k Charolais £1080 (212), 480k, £975 (203); William J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 420k Limousin £880 (210); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 390k, £810 (208) and D Harbinson, Limavady, 510k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,040 (204).

Steers: W Warwick, Templepatrick, 220k Limousin £540 (246), 280k, £640 (229); G Weir, Toomebridge, 350k Limousin £845 (241), 370k, £875 (237), 360k, £830 (231), 400k, £850 (213), 510k Belgian Blue £1,025 (201); N Royle, Kilrea, 370k Charolais £885 (239), 390k, £900 (231), 420k, £910 (217); E Wells, Garvagh, 380k Aberdeen Angus £835 (220), 390k, £800 (205); A Paul, Maghera, 410k Charolais £890 (217), 370k Aberdeen Angus £775 (210), 360k Charolais £750 (208), 310k Belgian Blue £625 (202), 350k, £685 (196), 410k, £800 (195); J Higgins, Garvagh, 340k Limousin £725 (213); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 410k Aberdeen Angus £860 (210), 460k, £940 (204); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 370k Hereford £760 (205), 380k, £770 (203); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 490k Limousin £955 (195) and R Clyde, Garvagh, 360k Parthenais £690 (192), 370k, £705 (191).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.