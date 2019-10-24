Freshly calved heifers sold to a ceiling of £2141 at Omagh Mart

All sections recorded good entries, with demand more steady than in previous weeks.

Bullocks

J Kelly, Artigarvan 455k £960; 380k £855, D Monaghan, Lislap, 420k £880; 470k £960, A K Gamble, Donemana 475k £990; 525k £1065; 590k £1160; 630k £1235, J Campbell, Dromore 470k £965, L McCarroll, Eskra 460k £935, J Clarke, Claudy 500k £1025, J McMackin, Strabane 515k £1040, E Robinson, Claudy 530k £1045; 560k £1075; 525k £1000, A Knight, Irvinestown 530k £1040, E Robinson, Claudy, 530k £1045; 560k £1075; 525k £1000, A Knight, Irvinestown 530k £1040, S Gormley, Carrickmore 670k £1300, B Donnelly, Eskra 650k £1255; 600k £1120; 650k £1215, D Huey, Artigarvan 585k £1095 and £1075; 610k £1095, M Donaghy, Loughmacrory 540k £1000, W G Gilmore, Dromore 380k £820; 460k £890, P Bradley, Clanabogan 575k £1050; 625k £1100; 640k £1115 and W H Cathers, Fyfin 590k £1070.

Heifers

C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 440k £935; 450k £950, Jas Hackett, Omagh 470k £960; 480k £945 and £940; 490k £955, G Law, Kesh 445k £905; 490k £960, L McCarroll, Eskra 470k £950; 500k £985, K and M Conway, Greencastle 455k £890, Co Armagh producer 515k £1000; 530k £1025; 510k £970; 535k £1000, R Wilson, Baronscourt 565k £1080; 645k £1200, D. S. Palmer, Gortaclare 575k £1080, M. McAleer, Plumbridge 615k £1125, A Caldwell, Killen 545k £990, D Wilson, Beragh 505k £935, A Harron, Castlederg 510k £950 and J Campbell, Dromore 570k £1020.

Fat cows

J Allen, Fyfin 550k £171, D Huey, Artigarvan 790k £158, P T McMenamin, Leglands 620k £158, C Monteith, Seskinore 750k £157, P. Milligan, Dromore 950k £150; 790k £150, C Elkin, Tamlaght 760k £147, S Gormley, Carrickmore 850k £146, F Cassidy, Castlederg 530k £143, G McDermott, Mountfield 520k £140, M Daly, Dunamore 720k £135, A McCarton, Carrickmore 690k £133 and J B Barrett, Tattysallagh 730k £130; 590k £130; 510k £130.

Friesian cows

William Rankin, Killen 730k £104, Dungannon farmer 650k £103, R S Crawford, Fintona 700k £102; 600k £100 and K Duncan, Trillick 600k £99

Weanlings

Jas Moore, Fintona £755 Charolais bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £750 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Moore, Leglands £700 Limousin bull; £600 Hereford bull, D Armstrong, Tattyreagh £585 Charolais bull, P McMenamin, Leglands £500; £490 and £480 Aberdeen Angus bulls and William Wright, Omagh £490 Limousin heifer.

Dropped calves

C Caldwell, Killen £365 Charolais bull, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £360 and £345 Belgian Blue bulls, D Millar, Sion Mills £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Allen, Fyfin £355 Limousin Heifer, L Keenan, Carrickmore £340 Limousin bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £350 Limousin heifer, J McBrien, Fintona £335 Simmental heifer, B Stewart, Castlederg £335 Belgian Blue bull and M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £335 Limousin bull.

Dairy cattle

A consignment of freshly calved heifers sold to a ceiling of £2141 whilst a batch of 14 maiden heifers averaged over £800 per head.

Sale of suckled calves

280 calves on offer sold well above expectations with bull/bullocks calves selling to an average of 219 pence per kilo, and heifer calves averaging 206 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

D McFadden, Mountfield 435k £910; 460k £955; 305k £765; 315k £760, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 435k £905; 460k £930; 370k £805, K Meenan, Greencastle 410k £840; 380k £845, M Hollywood, Drumlea 305k £800; 330k £835; 230k £670; 270k £770, T Connolly, Beragh 310k £800; 250k £650; 275k £700, C O’Neill, Tirquin 300k £770; 340k £820, B McMenamin, Castlederg 305k £765; 380k £835, E Boyd, Drumquin 330k £810; 340k £795, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 325k £785, A Teague, Dromore 325k £770, P Slevin, Dromore 320k £735, A McCarton, Carrickmore 255k £750; 270k £770; 220k £595, G Devine, Newtownstewart 280k £735; 385k £810; 380k £795, J Campbell, Dromore 245k £650, H McQuaid, Dromore 290k £765, W E Clarke, Newtownstewart 215k £550; 310k £640, J J McGirr, Augher 285k £725; 280k £695; 375k £820, P J Logan, Newtonbutler 225k £555; 180k £480, A Cassidy, Ederney 330k £705 and £745, C Gallagher, Ederney 280k £625; 220k £530 and G Kerr, Drumquin 325k £715; 270k £640.

Heifer calves

David Wilson, Carrickmore 225k £705; 320k £755, D McFadden, Mountfield 310k £745; 345k £805, E O’Kane, Drumquin 325k £750; 320k £720; 345k £750, Geo Kerr, Drumquin 305k £700; 300k £670, A Teague, Dromore 330k £755; 355k £785, G Haughey, Fintona 305k £690; 340k £760, G Devine, Newtownstewart 345k £780; 350k £760; 280k £665, D Taggart, Leglands 265k £730, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 235k £635; 280k £770; 245k £655; 290k £700, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 290k £765, T Connolly, Beragh 255k £650; 270k £660, N Hemphill, Botera 270k £670, C Gallagher, Ederney 275k £660, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 265k £635; 280k £640, J Forsythe, Moneymore 295k £675; 255k £570, M Campbell, Trillick 295k £645 and S Britton, Donemana 340k £710.