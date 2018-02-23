FTMTA partners with Wilsons Auctions

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced that the association will partner with Wilsons Auctions on its second FTMTA Farm Machinery Trade Auction, to take place at Punchestown Event Centre near Naas on Saturday, 24th February.

Making the announcement, Gary Ryan, FTMTA CEO, stated: “The association is pleased to partner with a firm of the scale, history and reputation of Wilsons Auctions in further developing our FTMTA Farm Machinery Trade Auction.

“The purpose for FTMTA in introducing this new member service during 2017 was to provide an additional sales channel for our members and it is important that we are aligned with an auctioneer who can support that aim to the best possible extent.”

Commenting on the appointment of Wilsons Auctions as the auctioneers for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Trade Auction, Ricky Wilson, Head of Irish Operations said: “Wilsons Auctions has 82 years of experience auctioning tractors, agricultural and plant machinery.

“Our company was founded on auctioneering for the farming community so naturally we are delighted to have been entrusted by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association to be the auctioneers at the Punchestown event on Saturday, 24th February.

“With eight Plant and Machinery auctions each month in our branches throughout Ireland and the UK, Wilsons Auctions has the expertise required to deliver a successful agricultural machinery auction event and we are looking forward to developing our relationship with FTMTA,” he added.

As before, the auction will facilitate the sales of Lots coming from FTMTA member firms only.

Lots from other sources will not be considered. The auction will accept Lots from all FTMTA member firms including retail dealers, manufacturers and distributors and will be unreserved in nature meaning that all Lots will sell on the day.

Viewing will be open at Punchestown, which has proved to be a highly suitable venue for such an event, on the day prior to the auction, Friday 23rd February.

Bidding will be available onsite, online or through a pre-bid service.

Further information is available from the FTMTA office on 045 409309 or at info@ftmta.ie