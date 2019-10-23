Full access to Chinese market positive for NI beef farmers, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is good news for beef farmers that the UK has been granted full access to the Chinese market, which is worth £230 million in the first five years.

The comments were made following the announcement by DAERA that the Chinese market is opening to beef farmers for the first time in 20 years since the BSE outbreak in 1996.

UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney said: 'Four sites in the UK have been cleared for approval and it is crucial that DAERA works swiftly to get as many sites approved in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible so that farmers on the ground can benefit from this."

UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney said: “Four sites in the UK have been cleared for approval and it is crucial that DAERA works swiftly to get as many sites approved in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible so that farmers on the ground can benefit from this.

“Northern Ireland beef farmers produce beef to some of the highest animal health and welfare standards in the world with a high focus on traceability.

Mr Chesney concluded: “At a huge time of uncertainty for the Northern Ireland beef sector the government must continue to work hard on securing market access to global markets.”