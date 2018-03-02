Full agenda lined up for INFC meeting

The 68th AGM for the Irish National Flying Club will take place in the Lagan Valley Leisure-plex, Lisburn Leisure Park, Govenors Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 1LP on Saturday, 3rd March 2018 at 2.00pm sharp.

The Agenda and Balance Sheets for all races have been sent to all members. Agenda is along the usual lines. (1) Apologies, (2) Minutes of the 2017 AGM, (3) Secretary Report, (4) Convoyers Race Reports 2017, (5) Passing of Accounts, (6) Election of Officers, (7) Notice of Motion submitted by N Lusty No 1695. The Young Bird Channel National is flown from Bude in Cornwall.

The Management Committee is still drawn from the RPRA (Irish Region) and Irish Homing Union meetings, I have a list of those selected by the RPRA: INFC (RPRA) Management Committee: G McDowell Kells, W Reynolds Ballymena, P Dunlop Edgarstown, C O’Hare Ballyholland, J Serplus Laurelvale, P Smith Individual Dublin, R Duddy Ballyclare, A Thompson Ballyclare, C Lyons Hills & Maze, D Suitters Doagh, T Griffith Eastway, E McGimpsey Ards, N Lewis Doagh, A Kelly Individual Dublin.

INFC (RPRA) Appeals Committee: W Kelly St Pauls, J Burrows Eastway, and W Knowles Kingsmoss.

Noel Shields will be standing down as a Race Advisor and after seven years Brendan McLoughlin will stand down as the main Press Officer due to IHU duties.

The agreed race programme for 2018 is as follows, venue for the YB Grand Nat will be confirmed after the AGM. At the minute the list reads:

Tuesday 29th May - Skibbereen Old Bird Inland, marking (Monday); Wednesday 13th June - Sennen Cove Yearling , marking (Monday); Friday 6th July - St. Allouestre Grand Nat King’s Cup, marking (Tuesday); Friday 13th July - Brest Friendship National , marking (Tuesday); Wednesday 5th September - Bude/Penzance Young Bird Grand Nat, marking (Monday); Saturday 22nd September - Skibbereen Young Bird Inland, marking (Thursday).

At the last Committee Meeting it was agreed to the request to having a Clock Station in Kilkenny, to be reviewed after a one year trial period, also South Leinster Federation will present a cup to be won by 1st South Leinster Fed member in the Kings Cup Grand National. The INFC will purchase three portable display banners with the club logo on to be used as a background for the photography at the prize presentation. A race is being planned to mark the 100 years for the ending of the First World War on 14th July to be flown from Ypres in Belgium. The Irish pigeons could be convoyed by the Welsh Nat Club. The INFC will provide marking and clock station facilities if needed. This year the Single Bird Challenge in the Kings Cup will have an entry fee of £5.00. Birds to be nominated by 17th March 2018 and the Entry Form and £5 fee to be sent to Mr David Black, 11 Drumiller Hill, Dromore, Co Down, BT25 1EP. New Member Application form and Single Bird Challenge form are available to download on the website www.infc.co.uk

Irish National Flying Club Awards Individual Birds

Hall of Fame Diploma 2017: A. McAteer & Son’s, Ballyholland HPS “Drum Cove Cheeky Boy” Blue Cock GB13B-33618. Saint Allouestre 2015 - 107th, Saint Allouestre 2016 - 27th, Saint Allouestre 2017 162nd.

Arnold Thompson, Ballyclare & District HPS Blue Pied Hen GB13B-24476. Saint Allouestre 2015 - 28th, Saint Allouestre 2016 - 56th, Saint Allouestre 2017 - 153rd.

King’s Cup Merit Awards 2017: Parkin & Cairns, Castlebellingham RPC Blue Hen IHU14S-79432. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2016 - 58th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 19th Open.

F. Moran, Malahide & District RPC “Aoife M” Red Hen IHU13S-67299. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2016 - 35th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 107th Open.

McKeown & McEvoy, Castlebellingham RPC Blue Cock IHU13S-4040. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2016 - 38th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 116th Open.

Alan Darragh, Cullybackey HPS Blue Checker Cock GB13S-00627. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2015 - 188th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 211th Open.

Danny Dixon Ballymoney HPS “Danny’s Girl” Blue Checker Pied Hen GB14B-05292. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2015 - 71st Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 206th Open.

Kenna & Finn, Arklow United RPC Red Checker Hen IHU12S-27327. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2015 - 124th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 115th Open.

Joe Doheny Malahide & District RPC “Shane” Blue Checker Cock GB13V-03179. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2016 - 62nd Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 - 60th Open.

Noel Lusty Muckamore HPS “Edith” Blue Pied Hen GB13E-15606. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2016 - 55th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 104th Open.

David Calvin Bondhill Social HPS Black Hen GB14A-32212. Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2015 - 135th Open, Saint Allouestre King’s Cup 2017 25th Open.

Friendship National Merit Awards 2017: Ivan Parkes & Son Armagh HPS “Sadie” Blue Hen GB14A-07523. Quimper Friendship National 2016 - 4th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2017 - 14th Open.

Tommy Mooney & Son Millvale HPS Blue White Flight Hen GB14E-15600. Quimper Friendship National 2016 - 25th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2017 - 13th Open.

John Greenaway Bondhill Social HPS “The 49 Cock” Blue Clock GB12B-03249. Quimper Friendship National 2016 - 38th Open, Lamballe Friendship National 2017 - 2nd Open

Donnelly Bros Millvale HPS “Faith” Blue Hen GB13C-48883. Quimper Friendship National 2015 - 80th Open, Quimper Friendship National 2016 - 11th Open.

Drumnavaddy INV HPS will be holding their annual Breeder/Buyer sale on Thursday 22nd March 2018 in Banbridge British Legion. Race to be flown from the Talbenny YB NAT. Penning from 7.00pm sale will start at 8.15pm.

All pigeons on sale will be off top breeding. all pigeon men/women are all welcome to come along to the sale.

The annual breeder/buyer young bird sale on behalf of St. John of God Hospice, Newry will be held on Thursday 29th of March 2018. Venue: Royal British Legion Banbridge with Penning 6.30pm -7.30pm - Sale starts 8.00pm Sharp. Race Sennen Cove young bird national. Money raised 50% prize money 50% Hospice - three prizes 1st 50%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 20% divided equally between breeder and buyer.

Everyone welcome to enter young birds (birds must be in pens).

For further information contact Eddie McAlinden Tel: 07771 813198.

Gilford & District Golden Ring Race - Young Bird Talbenny 2018 - Birds will be released with the NIPA. First Prize £500, Second £300, Third £200. Rings can be bought in C & H Beattie’s Portadown or Donnelly’s Newry. Ring Gerald on 07756 508510 or Fred on 07835818213. Rings £10.00 each.

Banbridge Moot will take place on Friday 2nd March in the British Legion commencing 7-30pm. Wesley Sawyers will spend the evening interviewing Les Green.

On behalf of the INFC charity committee three cheques will be presented to three worth-while charities. A few select young birds have been donated by friends of the club which will be auctioned. Supper will be served and all for £5.00 which can be paid at the door or ticket bought from Banbridge HPS club members. Come early as it will be a full house as usual! Wesley Sawyers Tel: 07831560399.

The Ballymena and Dist HPS will hold a very select draft of 2018 YB’S to be sold by public auction on Saturday, 14th April in Ballymena Clubrooms. The sale will take place on the same night as the Mid Antrim Combine Champions League and Knock-out draws are made. More details will follow in the coming weeks. Most of the YB’S to be sold will be off Combine winners at Club and National level from our very own members. The very best bloodlines will be on offer. Any commission bids can be made to Martin Graham on Tel: 07835 099155.

The Annual General Meeting of the Mid Antrim Combine will be held on Wednesday, 14th March 2018 at 8.00pm in the Ballymena & District HPS Clubrooms at Fountain Place, Ballymena. Two delegates from each member club to vote on the business. Agenda is with each club.

Old Bird Inland Average, Cross Channel Average, Old Bird Average, McIlhagga Memorial Cup for 1st MAC in NIPA Old Bird Nat, B Eagleson Memorial Cup best average Talbenny (1) & (2), Bude & Penzance, Tommy Shanks Memorial Cup Old Bird of the Year, Les Mairs Old Bird Fancier of the Year, Herbison Young Bird Average, New North Cup best Average Bude OB & Talbenny YB, Parker Cup Combined Average, INFC Cup and Young Bird of the Year.

Club Points Shield for Old Birds & Young Birds, Champions League, and OB & YB Individual Loft Knock-Out. We finally got a set of Rules as had been passed at a previous AGM and they explain the terms of membership and list all the various awards to be raced for. We are still a bit short on total membership but it should rise up again this season and all members should enjoy the competition. All the local clubs should apply for distances regarding the new race points for the NIPA – Brest is Code 5126 and Dunmanway Code 6032. That for Ballymena lofts will mean 452 Miles for Brest and 248 Miles for Dunmanway which is directly above Skibbereen.