Full steam ahead for Moynalty 2019 event

The peace and tranquillity of the picturesque town of Moynalty, Co Meath will once again be broken by the sounds and sights of a bygone era as the Moynalty Steam Threshing Festival gets underway.

The 44th annual event will take place on the 11th August 2019 in the grounds of the Moynalty Stream Threshing Museum and parkland in the heart of the village.

The festivities will start on the Saturday afternoon (10th August) where vintage charity tractor run and also new to this year a Steam engine road run, leaving Moynalty village at approximately 2.00pm. The run will leave Moynalty Steam Threshing museum (A82 C6K7) and proceed to Ballincleva, Billywood, Mullagh, stopping off for approximately one hour at Killians Lodge hotel and back to Moynalty for 6:30pm. This run will be led back into the village of Moynalty by the Corduff Pipe Band.

On the day the stage will be set by the Steam Threshing Committee where displays of vanishing work practices and food production can be seen along-side craft making and vintage displays. It’s a great day out for young and old as it has something for everyone, displays and demonstrations remind us of how things were for our fore-fathers: Horse and steam power, reaping and binding, threshing and flailing. Traditional crafts such as basket weaving, steel forging, hot shoeing, tin craft, wood turning and harness making are all to be seen while the local ladies will give demonstrations on making butter at the full-size replica cottage. Brown bread, colcannon, boxty and pancakes will all be cooked on the open fires to taste and for sale. Organisers will also host a threshing display from the Threshing Ladies. Organisers are also delighted to welcome back to this year’s event friends from Dorset with a demonstration on a road making display. This was a massive crowd pleaser in 2018 which intends to be bigger and better this year. This will entail a re-enactment of how roads were made over 100 years ago.

Moynalty Steam Threshing also boasts a fantastic museum of artefacts and memorabilia which will be open for viewing on the day. A cead mile failte awaits you in Moynalty for this year’s festival where refreshments will be served and where you can bring home a keep-sake from one of the fine craft stalls. The children will be well entertained by the amusements on site and can visit the many farm animals on the old style farm yard or enter their dog in the dog show. The Irish Lumberjack show is an exciting show of fearless skills and displays of wood-chopping, pole-climbing, chainsaw racing. Loggers compete in a variety of disciplines based on traditional logging skills to determine the best lumberjack skills.

The event will also host a “Queen of Steam” competition and Jiving competition entries will be taken on the day.

There will be music and craic all day long and this year organisers are proud to announce that the ever-popular Mike Denver will take to the stage in a grand finale of music. Music entertainment throughout the day by Paul Leavy, Cliona Hagan, Chantelle Padden also Matt Leavy and entertainment from local Jennifer Brady school of Irish Dancing. Organisers expect that the venue will be heaving with fans of country music, culture and crafts of modern and by-gone days.

Don’t Miss Out! Moynalty Steam Threshing, Sunday 11th August 2019, gates open 9am to 7.30pm with ample free parking. Check the event out on Facebook or Instagram. Tickets available online. Further press information available from 046 9244810, 087 1635426 or 087 2393342.