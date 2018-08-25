Full steam ahead for rural celebration

Saturday September 1st 2018 is the first Saturday in September and as in previous years is the date for Seaforde Working Vintage Club’s annual day of Rural Celebration.

This year again the venue is on the Dundrum Road just outside the village of Clough.

The field has been kindly provided to the committee by The Martin family. Organisers hope that the good weather of the early summer will return on that date. The sponsor is Erth Engineering from just outside the village of Seaforde and the committee are grateful to David McCoubrey for his generosity.

Again organisers are encouraging patrons to dress up in period costume from the early part of the 20th century up to about 1950. There will be a small cash prize for each male and female deemed to be the most appropriately attired for the relevant period.

As in previous years the celebration day will include working demonstrations with threshing, vintage tractor and classic car displays, and stationary engines. Also there will be an area for ploughing with the genuine traditional “two score ploughs” only.

In addition there will be demonstrations of wood turning, blacksmithing and various other old style events. Stall holders are welcome as usual and encouraged.

Club members cutting and lifting the corn for the rally on Saturday,1st'September 2018

Children, as in previous years, can enjoy the bouncy castle, face painting and the popular sweetie hunt.

The Celebration Day will commence at 11.00am on Saturday, 1st September and will be well signposted in the area. Patrons are asked to take care on the main access road and obey traffic instructions.

This year the chosen charity is the Children’s Cancer Fund, known locally as Daisy Lodge. Each week three people from 0-24 are given a cancer diagnosis. Daisy Lodge provides respite and a break not just to the sufferer but the family as a whole with a range of experienced specialists. Naturally the committee encourage you to be generous to this charity.

The Committee hope that this year’s Rural Celebration Day on Saturday 1st 2018 will be favoured with the weather that they had last year. They thank you for your continued support and that you will enjoy the day which the committee have been planning since January.