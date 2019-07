Full yard of sheep sell to a steady trade at Gortin Mart

A full yard of sheep sold to a steady trade.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: John Young £88.50/26kg, James Barton £83/25kg, Desmond Shannon £81/25kg, Ronald Crawford £81/24kg, Elaine and Patrick Mullin £81/25kg, Robert McPhillimy £81/26kg, R Crawford £80/28kg, David Johnston £80/24kg, Albert Kerr £80/24kg, Thomas Watt £79.80/23kg, L O’Neill £79.50/25kg, Barry McNamee £79/22kg, R Crawford £79/22kg, Declan McNally £78.80/22kg, R A C Christie £78.80/22kg, Eric Dallas £79.80/22kg, David Hempton £78.80/24kg, Leslie Pollock £78/23kg, S Whelan £78/23kg, John Young £78/22kg and J O’Hagan £78/22kg.

FAT EWES: Peter Todd £99, John Lowe £9, David Hempton £91, Gary Watt £90, Ben Elliott £90, S and A Conway £89, J P Magill £87, Elaine and Oatrick Mullin £86, John Young £84, R Crawford £84, David Johnston £84, S and A Conway £83.50, Padraig Kelly £80, R A C Christie £80, P and M Mullan £80, E and P Mullan £79, Peter Todd £79, Brian Harkin £79, James Chivers £77, B Cosgrove £74, Seamus Kelly £72 and S Whelan £72.

EWES & LAMBS: James Barton £147, £147 and Martin McGonigle £132.