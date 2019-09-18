Fun filled summer for Dungiven YFC

Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club have had a fun filled summer beginning with the Northern Ireland dairy, beef, sheep stockjudging and silage assessment finals. A huge congratulations to Tom Patterson for placing fourth in the 12-14 beef stockjudging.

Well done to all the members who got through to the finals and for taking part in the competition.

Dungiven's Surprise Summer meeting to The Lake in Kilrea

Country Comes to City was another big night of the summer in the calendar as members were giving a helping hand at the concert and the morning after to clear up after the night before.

A great night was had by all and a word of thanks must go to Ivan Parkhill and the team at Country Comes to City for their donation towards the club for helping out.

The tag rugby heats took place in Ballymoney Rugby Club and congratulations must go to Dungiven’s senior team who went through to the finals at the end of July, where they received an award for Fair Play.

Well done to all juniors and seniors who participated in the event!

Ivan Parkhill and the team at Country Comes to City presenting a cheque to Dungiven for all their hard work throughout the event

County Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show was a busy day for the club from helping to steward, fencing, the chairman’s challenge and home industries entries. A great day was had by all.

Jumping into August saw members helping at McFarlane Animal Health’s Open Evening which involved different speakers and demonstrations during the evening from different companies. Dungiven had a surprise summer meeting this year to The Lake in Kilrea. All members had a splashing time in the sun.

A final congratulations must go to Holly Miller, Poppy Miller, Rebecca Nicholl and Tom Patterson for being placed in this years’ President’s Award Scheme.