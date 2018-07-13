Fun in the sun at 9th Loanends vintage road run and summer fete

Vintage tractor, classic car and motorbike enthusiasts turned out in force to support the 9th annual vintage event and summer fete hosted by Loanends Presbyterian Church near Antrim.

The event was generously sponsored by NFU Mutual Crumlin, Rodney White Joinery, the Wallace family from Ashdale Farm, Dale Farm and Glenburn Veterinary Surgery.

Jim White, Sevenmile Straight, Antrim, lead the vintage tractor road run held at Loanends. Picture: Alan Johnston

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee Robert Wallace said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported our event. The weather was glorious, and proceeds will be donated to church funds and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“We are indebted to our sponsors, and to the land owners who gave us access to their property during the tractor drive.”

Throughout the day visitors had an opportunity to view the numerous vintage and classic vehicles and stationary engines on display.

Music was provided by Glenavy Accordion Band, and visitors were entertained by the Birds of Prey and Born in Fire blacksmith demonstrations.

There was a vast array of stalls selling cakes, plants and home-made produce.

Younger visitors enjoyed a variety of activities including a duck race, splat the rat, bean bag game, face painting, assault course, bouncy castle and slide.

The pet show was judged by Mrs Julie McDowell, who also demonstrated dog agility, and encouraged dog owners to try out the course.

Results of the pet show include:

1, Daisy owned by George Brady, Sevenmile Straight, Antrim.

2, Ollie owned by Harry McWha, Ballymather Road, Nutt’s Corner.

2, Poppy owned by Ellie Bingham, Loanends Road, Templepatrick.

Norman White from Temple Court, Templepatrick, guessed the correct number of sweets in the jar (315).

The winners of the vehicle motif fireside quiz were:

1, Chris McGregor, Carmavy Lane, Antrim.

2, Adam Boyd, Sevenmile Straight, Antrim.

3, Doris Carlisle, Rickamore Road, Templepatrick.