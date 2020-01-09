FundEquip launches new package

Farmers will be able to avail of a new package of finance through Glanbia Ireland’s innovative FundEquip scheme, combined with strong management advice, to help purchase and utilise a wide range of calf rearing equipment.

The launch of the package is timely as it coincides with a new €1.5 million Financial Support Scheme recently unveiled by the Republic of Ireland’s Department of Agriculture. The scheme offers farmers 40% grant aid to help purchase calf rearing equipment such as automatic calf feeders, milk carts with mixer included and calf teat feeders.

Sean Molloy, Glanbia Ireland’s Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, said: “The availability of a complete package is a strong aid as many farmers will be looking at options to best utilise labour and continue to set high standards in calf management over the coming years.

“Glanbia Ireland has for some time been highlighting the benefits for farmers of automatic calf feeders on labour efficiency and disease control as well as calf welfare. Earlier this year, Glanbia Ireland’s veterinary and technical advisory teams drew-up a new publication ‘Dairy Calf Management Guidelines’ to assist suppliers in continuing to achieve the highest standards of animal husbandry.”

Glanbia Ireland has partnered with Finance Ireland and a range of equipment suppliers to launch the new scheme which offers a full package of management advice, along with access to finance, for the purchase of calf rearing equipment.

The key features of the Glanbia Ireland FundEquip Scheme include:

r The provision of funds to purchase calf rearing equipment, such as new technology like automatic calf feeders, through the major suppliers;

r Funding options over three or five years;

r Variable interest rates of 3.9% or 4.5% over the three or five year options respectively;

r Repayments can be deducted directly from monthly milk receipts;

r No security is required, however, applicants must have an appropriate credit history.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland has a special offer worth €2,000 in place for farmers who purchase particular automatic calf feeders. The special offer includes vouchers worth €500 a year for four years for milk replacer and calf feed to help get the farm off to a strong start.

Martin Keane, Glanbia Group Chairman, said: “Springtime is a very busy time on farms. This modern equipment can help farmers as a strong management tool and labour-saving aid to continue to ensure that the health and welfare of animals in Irish dairy herds sets a leading standard internationally.

“We are pleased to launch this full package which includes in-depth management advice and also allows farmers to spread the cost of equipment over a period of time.”

Glanbia Ireland agribusiness has invested key resources through the Branch Network and Business Manager support services to help our customers and members to optimise calf nutrition and health with a comprehensive suite of technical solutions including animal health, nutrition and a wide-range of calf feeding equipment.

Further information on the new FundEquip scheme and special offers will be available through Glanbia Ireland branches, the advisory team or on GlanbiaConnect.com.