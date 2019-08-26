Fundraiser for NI ploughman

Lagan River DUP Councillor Tim McClelland met with James Coulter who will represent Northern Ireland in the World Ploughing Championships in Minnesota at the end of August.

Tim said: “It was great to wish my friend James all the best as he travels to the World Ploughing Championships. A well attended GoKarting fundraiser was held to help James with travelling expenses.”

Northern Ireland has an excellent record when competing in the World Match. Quite a number of World Ploughing Champions have been from the Province.

Councillor McClelland further said: “I know James will be a worthy ambassador for Northern Ireland in general and Armagh Banbridge Craigavon Borough in particular. He has all our best regards.”

James added: “It was great to have support from Tim as I travel to the World Match. Over the years the McClelland family have been strong supporters of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association hosting the NI Championships three times on their farm outside Donaghcloney.”