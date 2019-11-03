Fundraiser in aid of NI cancer charities helps raise £1,324.90

After the recent auction at Richard Beatties’, of his pedigree Valais Blacknose sheep, Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club provided the hospitality for all who came to this event at Richard’s home.

All food and drink was being provided by Richard and Selina Beattie for all in attendance free of charge, in return for an open donation to Care for Cancer and Marie Curie.

The auction raised £662.45 each for Care for Cancer and Marie Curie

A fantastic amount was received and both worthy charities received a cheque for £662.45 each from this event.

Members of Cappagh YFC, some of the local community and friends who helped out on the evening of the auction and the Beattie family presented cheques to Ann Moore from Care for Cancer, and James Anderson for Marie Cure.

Richard and Selina Beattie would like to thank anyone that helped in any way at this sale and to all who donated to these two local charities.