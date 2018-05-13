Gain a qualification in Land Based Activities

Individuals work in a variety of roles within the land-based sector, often without having received any formal qualification to acknowledge their competence.

Aiming to fill the gap in this area, Lantra offers a Level 2 Award in Land-based Activities. This qualification offers learners an unrivalled opportunity to achieve a nationally recognised qualification.

The Level 2 Award in Land-Based Activities qualification is ideal for people wishing to work with all aspects of the land, including countryside management, arboriculture, animal care and horticulture.

The qualification is suitable for those currently employed in the sector who are looking to gain recognition for their competence and enhance/update their skills. It is also suitable for those interested in developing a new career in the sector, as it offers learners the opportunity to select from a range of units that are relevant to their specific area of work, including health and safety.

The course is suitable for all ages (14+ years) and there are no pre-entry requirements, other than an interest in working outdoors.

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.