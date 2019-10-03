Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort to sponsor best dressed at the Down Royal Festival of Racing

The Down Royal Festival of Racing will be the highlight of the year for racing aficionados, socialites and fashionistas alike as Down Royal once again hosts an unprecedented weekend of entertainment on 1st and 2nd November.

With the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase the highlight of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the race track with the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ taking place on Saturday 2nd November, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

Pictured launching the competition is (l-r) Beth Greenan, Group Sales Manager at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, fashion stylist and competition judge Rebecca McKinney and Claire Rutherford, Sales & Marketing Director at Down Royal Racecourse. They are pictured alongside the Jamie Sloan trained Folio.

This year, the principal sponsor has been confirmed as Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package worth £3,250 to include an overnight stay with private dining, cocktail masterclass and spa treatments - the perfect girls’ escape.

Prize details include:

r Luxurious private accommodation - enjoy an overnight stay in the resort’s hidden gem, the Red Oaks Residence (for up to six guests). Located a stone’s throw from the Hotel, Red Oaks provides the perfect escape offering privacy and comfort with its own delightful gardens and outdoor hot tub area.

r Private cocktail masterclass - perfect your four favourite cocktails with a personal bartender

r Private dining - enjoy a three-course gourmet evening meal in Red Oaks prepared by a personal chef

r Thermal spa village access - enjoy an array of heated and cool spa experiences as you take in the idyllic views of Ireland’s largest Thermal Spa Village

r Spa treatments - enjoy either the Galgorm massage or personalised spa facial in the comfort of Red Oaks.

The other finalists will each receive a luxury goodie bag.

Judges for the prestigious competition include Cool FM Breakfast Show presenter and fashion stylist, Rebecca McKinney.

Beth Greenan, group sales manager at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Festival of Racing – one of the most hotly anticipated events this autumn for all those stylish race going ladies. We look forward to seeing the style on the day and would encourage everyone to enter for a chance to win some fabulous prizes from Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort.”

Claire Rutherford, sales and marketing director at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to announce Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort as principal sponsor of our ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ – yet another amazing local brand with global reach investing in Down Royal.

“The festival or Racing is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and promises to be a superb day out for all. The spectacle of Ladies Day is certain to provide an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing.”

Gates open at 11am and the first race is at 12.45pm.

General admission is £15 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival.

Children under 16 go free and free car parking is available.

For full details on the Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.